Hazel Park mayor touts growth during State of the Cities address

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published April 2, 2025

Hazel Park Mayor Mike Webb spoke about a range of developments during his address March 14, ranging from new businesses and housing to grant-funded redevelopment projects. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

HAZEL PARK — Hazel Park hosted this year’s State of the Cities address at Boozy’s Bar & Grill March 14. Sponsored by the Madison Heights/Hazel Park Chamber of Commerce, the event featured speeches by the mayors of both cities.

“2024 was another exciting year for the city of Hazel Park, and we expect 2025 to be even better,” said Mike Webb, mayor of Hazel Park, in his address. “We welcomed new business, and watched existing businesses grow. We received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants, and now, we’re working to put those funds to use to serve our residents.”

He started by shining a spotlight on businesses new to Hazel Park, such as Kazkara Coffee Roasters, Luxe Perfumes, Phyx Performance Training, VIP Wear, Fresh Spin, Kids Caves Development Center, and more.

He said that a popular food truck, The Grilled Wrap, has received site plan approval for a brick-and-mortar location on the South Chrysler service drive. Webb also noted the ongoing success of Mabel Gray, which was named Michigan’s Restaurant of the Year by Hour Magazine, with the owners planning to construct a wine bar addition, La Cave, spanning 1,000 square feet, and styled after the wine caves of Europe.

Another success story for the city is the green technology company Exlterra, which recently expanded its activities from three states to 12, and is currently active in five countries outside the United States. Webb said their technology could revolutionize agriculture by reducing the need for fertilizers and excessive irrigation. This year is also the fifth anniversary of the installation of Exlterra’s radioactivity decontamination project at Chernobyl.

Regarding other developments, Hazel Park issued nearly 1,300 permits over the last year, including 14 new homes, 188 rehabs and additions, 122 new roofs, and more than 750 electrical, mechanical and plumbing permits. All this work required nearly 3,500 inspections.

The city’s designated “Main Street” corridor along John R Road witnessed more construction amid the upcoming Corktown Health Center and the new storefront at Gameday Detroit. Change was also afoot on north John R Road, where a road diet complete with bike lanes and a pedestrian island have improved non-motorized transit and walkability.

There were also five public projects investing more than $200,000 into the John R corridor, while nine private building rehabs totaled another $7.5 million, Webb said. Twenty new businesses moved in along John R Road, and two dozen pole banners went up at no cost to the city.

Hazel Park’s first “Main Street District” gateway sign was installed just south of 10 Mile Road. More than $100,000 was awarded by the Downtown Development Authority to local businesses as part of its 2024 Facade Improvement Grant Program. Three facade projects have already been completed and reimbursed, with multiple others underway. In addition, more than $1 million in federal and county grant funds have been secured for future placemaking efforts along John R, Webb said.

“I’m excited to report that many of the plans we’ve talked about during the past couple State of the City addresses have now come to fruition,” the mayor said. “Remember two years ago, we were across the street at Eastern Palace, proudly highlighting Hazel Park’s south end. As you can see with the addition of Boozy’s, My Town Market, Hazel Perk Cafe and Zaytoona restaurant, the south end of Hazel Park is thriving according to plan.”

He noted the growing popularity of Hazel Perk Cafe, in particular, as well as imminent plans for Pop-Up Hazel Park, a grant-funded storefront opportunity for new startup businesses. Also coming to the south end is a new ice cream shop, Webb teased.

He then shifted gears to discuss how city services are improving quality of life for residents and businesses alike. He started with an update on the mental health co-responder program established by the police departments of Hazel Park, Madison Heights, Ferndale and Royal Oak.

“This year, I’m proud to report, the program is up and running,” Webb said. “Thanks to funding from Oakland County, Oakland Community Mental Health now provides two clinicians to provide this important service. Police Chief William Hamel indicates that our officers use the program on a daily basis to help those with mental health, substance abuse and trauma-related issues. The program needs continued state and county support to continue.”

He also praised Rep. Mike McFall (D-Hazel Park) for his instrumental role in changing a state law so that local municipalities can get reimbursement for ambulance services through the federal Ground Emergency Medical Transport program, or GEMT.

He also recognized Brian Hartwell, judge of Hazel Park 43rd District Court, for implementing a Treatment Court program that provides 18 months of accountability and support to those looking to overcome their dependence on drugs or alcohol.

“The plan is to set long-term goals, while expecting a few stumbles along the way. (Hartwell) plans to hold them accountable, but he also wants the courtroom to be a place of reward and celebration as participants accomplish stabilizing goals in their lives — for example, completing their education, maintaining sobriety and finding employment,” Webb said.

He said the neighborhoods continue to be revitalized, with Hazel Park seeing an expansion of housing construction. Robertson Brothers recently completed a new 54-unit condo housing project, and vacant lots continue to be in high demand by developers looking to build more homes.

“Looking ahead, the recent adoption of our new zoning ordinance will usher in major changes, including moving to a largely form-based approach,” Webb said. “Addressing ‘missing middle’ housing by greatly increasing flexibility for things like duplexes, cottages and accessory dwelling units will lead to increased housing options.”

He said all of these efforts have paid off in increased residential property values. Hazel Park has also been proactive in securing public and private grants, Webb said, including $300,000 for renovations at the recreation center and $400,000 for Green Acres Park, both from Oakland County.

“Our late county commissioner, Gary McGillivray, was instrumental in helping Hazel Park win these grants, as well as County Executive (David) Coulter, Board Chair (Dave) Woodward, and Oakland County Parks Director Chris Ward,” Webb said.

The mayor said Hazel Park is also on schedule for a federally-funded project that will transform the underutilized pole barn next to the recreation department into a new community meeting space.

“This project will add much needed space for community groups and events hosted in our area,” Webb said. “The recreation center is also being upgraded, and Hazel Park will host a satellite office of Oakland County Parks and Recreation.”

On the note of recreation, Webb said the city is partnering with the Hazel Park Public Schools to increase recreation opportunities for local youth. This includes the jointly funded Junior Vikings sports program that has already proven popular with kids, restoring football and cheerleading programs and helping fund the youth wrestling program.

“Look for even more sports and recreation opportunities to be added soon, not just for our youth but for people of all ages,” Webb said.

The mayor thanked the public safety departments for keeping the town secure, as well as community groups such as the Lions Club, Hazel Park Eagles, the Police Reserves, the Flower Club and the Beautification Commission. He also said that the city will be diligently working on local road repair in the months ahead.

“Serving our residents is our No. 1 mission,” Webb said.

Following the address, Andy LeCureaux, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, said he is excited by the Hazel Park Police Department receiving its own drone later this year, as well as the early success of both the mental health corresponder program and Treatment Court.

“Like with the corresponder program, imagine if a dementia patient was wandering around lost and how the program could help them. It could save lives,” LeCureaux said. “All of these things are making Hazel Park a better place to live.”