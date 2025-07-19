Hazel Park man charged with hate crime

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published July 19, 2025

Martin Sitto

HAZEL PARK — A man faces felony charges punishable by up to five years in prison after allegedly threatening, attacking and hurling racial slurs at his Black neighbors in Hazel Park.

Martin Sitto, 43, was arraigned July 1 in the 43rd District Court in Hazel Park before Magistrate Michael Mitchell. Sitto is charged with hate crimes using force, a five-year felony, as well as assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; assault or assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor; and trespassing, a 30-day misdemeanor.

Mitchell set Sitto’s bond at $25,000 cash/surety. He is also prohibited from contacting the victims. According to court records, his attorney is Cecilia Quirindongo-Baunsoe. She did not return a request for comment by press time.

Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel said that the incident occurred around 4:55 p.m. June 29 in the 23000 block of Tawas Avenue. One of the victims called police and said that Sitto was yelling at them and had entered their property without permission. Officers arrived and warned Sitto to stay away from the victims’ home.

The officers were then called back at 8:54 p.m. regarding another alleged disturbance. Police reportedly witnessed Sitto screaming at his neighbors and using profanity. Hamel said that Sitto continued to be aggressive, irate and verbally abusive while an officer tried to speak to the victims, and that at one point, Sitto approached them.

Sitto was placed under arrest but continued to direct slurs at his neighbors, Hamel said. Sitto was placed in a patrol car while police interviewed the victims.

The officers learned that one of the victims — a Black woman — had allegedly heard items being thrown at her home, and when she went outside, she saw Sitto in her backyard. He called out racial slurs, she said, and she told him to stop. Sitto allegedly threw a tree branch at her and then lunged toward her, trying to punch her. She managed to push him to the ground, but he stood back up and allegedly took another swing at her. The woman then punched him in the face.

That’s when the other neighbor — a Black man — tried to intervene by separating the two. But she told police that Sitto then turned on the man and tried to assault him, as well, damaging a plant and lawn lights in their yard.

The victims were able to provide a video that showed the assault and property damage. Another witness was also interviewed who claimed that Sitto threatened to slit the woman’s throat.

Hamel said the suspect’s actions are inexcusable.

“The use of threatening language or the use of racial slurs in the connection of criminal behavior is not protected speech,” Hamel said in an email.

He said that neighborhood disputes can be especially challenging for police to resolve.

“This issue involved a person that escalated to aggressive and assaultive behavior with racial slurs involved. Our officers in this case will attempt to mediate any neighbor dispute but will take action when necessary to ensure everyone in the neighborhood can have peace,” he said.

“I would encourage people that have an aggressive or hateful neighbor to not escalate the situation by engaging with the person in an aggressive manner,” Hamel said. “It would be best to just contact police about the behavior.”

Anyone with information about this case or others can reach Hazel Park police at (248) 542-6161.