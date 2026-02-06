Hazel Park man accused of hatchet attack

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published February 6, 2026

Police say the suspect used this hatchet to attack a visitor to his Hazel Park home. Photo provided by the Hazel Park Police Department

Robert Narducci

Advertisement

HAZEL PARK — A local man has been arraigned on felony charges following a violent attack in which he reportedly used a hatchet to attack a visitor to his home.

The suspect is Robert Narducci, 51, of Hazel Park. He was arraigned Jan. 30 in Hazel Park 43rd District Court before Magistrate Michael Mitchell on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 29. It is alleged that the victim — a 31-year-old Royal Oak man — had traveled to the suspect’s home on East Nine Mile Road in Hazel Park, arriving with a friend around 2 a.m.

“Narducci resides at the house with three other adults,” said Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel. “The victim and a friend were let into the home to pick up a person that does not live there.”

While at the location, Narducci reportedly confronted the victim over some grievance from some time ago having to do with the suspect’s family member. That’s when police say the situation escalated. In the middle of the conversion, the suspect reportedly grabbed a hatchet off the dining room wall and took a swing at the victim’s head.

However, the victim managed to raise his hand and protect his head, instead sustaining a deep cut to his hand. He then fled the home with his other friend, but he was allegedly pursued by the suspect, who reportedly struck him in the face with the hammer end of the hatchet.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. The Hazel Park Police Department was contacted by the hospital around 2:20 a.m. and informed that a man had arrived in the emergency room with serious injuries to his hand and mouth.

Police then served a search warrant at the suspect’s home and arrested the suspect, retrieving the alleged weapon and blood evidence at the scene. The information was turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, which pressed charges.

At press time, Narducci was awaiting a court-appointed attorney, according to court records.