Havel Elementary receives Learn-to-Ride Program from All Kids Bike

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published October 21, 2025

Students from Havel Elementary enjoy learning to ride bikes through programming provided by All Kids Bike. Photo provided by Utica Community Schools

STERLING HEIGHTS/UTICA/SHELBY TOWNSHIP — With the help of a grant from the Life Time Foundation, Havel Elementary School has received the Learn-to-Ride Program from All Kids Bike, which will provide students with the tools to learn how to ride a bike.

All Kids Bike is a nonprofit organization that aims to teach kids how to ride a bike in physical education classes. The All Kids Bike website states that its Learn-to-Ride Program is taught in 50 states and serves more than 100,000 students per year.

“The cost of the program is supported by the Strider Education Foundation and supported locally through donations from individuals, businesses, local government agencies, and organizations,” the All Kids Bike website states.

All Kids Bike states that the purpose of its work is to help promote engagement and activity among children.

“The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program helps students develop physically and mentally, gives them greater confidence, reduces stress, and provides better focus,” the All Kids Bike website states.

Havel Elementary was one of 10 schools nationwide that received this program. The school plans to utilize the curriculum for all kindergarten and first grade students.

“Learning to ride a bike is a skill that will last these kids a lifetime — you’re gaining a sense of independence, a mode of transportation, it can be a team or individual sport, and it is an inclusive activity for anyone to partake in,” physical education teacher Robbie Langlois said in a press release.

According to Utica Community Schools Coordinator of Public Relations Jennifer Kane, the nonprofit provided Havel with an eight-lesson curriculum complete with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets and an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet.

“The curriculum is to be taught at school, so the bikes will remain at the building,” Kane said in an email.

Havel Elementary kindergartener Jackie Engelmann shared her excitement about the bikes when her entire kindergarten class was surprised with an unveiling.

“It’s going to be fun,” Engelmann said in a press release.

For more information, visit allkidsbike.org or uticak12.org.