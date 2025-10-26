Harrison Township board approves fiber internet

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published October 26, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At its meeting on Oct. 14, the Harrison Township Board of Trustees approved a permit for the installation of fiber internet infrastructure in a 6-0 vote.

According to items attached to the meeting’s agenda, the company, Ezee Fiber Texas, LLC applied to the township under the METRO Act. The background information states the METRO Act creates a standardized process for telecommunications providers to apply and receive permits to work in the public right of way.

“Ezee Fiber is a multi-state fiber provider delivering high-speed internet to government entities, educational institutions, businesses, and residential homes,” the materials indicated. “Currently, their network passes over 225,000 homes, with more than 40,000 residents connected.”

The cabling will be installed underground unless something happens where they need to complete the project by overhead wires.

Harrison Township Clerk Adam Wit said they have 45 days from the time they apply to approve it and if the township doesn’t do anything, it is automatically approved. The provider paid an application fee and made payments to the state.

Trustee Dean Olgiati asked if residents have to pay to hook into the network. Township Supervisor Kenneth Verkest described it as being similar to when cable TV first came around.

“One day you found out you could actually buy it,” Verkest said.

He went on to say his parents decided they wanted to buy it, and the company ran a cable to their house.

“This is kind of very similar, but this phase is instead of them running cable on a bunch of poles, this is them burying fiber underground,” Verkest said.

Verkest said once the fiber is laid, the company will send mail to residents about the availability of high-speed internet.

Jonathan Carroll, Ezee Fiber’s director of government affairs, said they send a lot of mail before they start construction.

“We have a 48-hour restoration policy that if something happens, we’re going to address it in 48 hours, and sometimes we get to it sooner,” Carroll said.

He went on to say they want to be a part of the community.

The exact construction timeline was not yet known at the time of the meeting. The company has not broken ground in other communities yet, either, but they are going through the permit process.

Carroll explained the upload and download speeds are at the same rate and it will give communities strong internet both ways.

“It’s a better mouse trap,” Carroll said. “You’re going to be able to do things significantly faster on a fiber network that’s multiple gig as opposed to what some of the other companies are providing with.”

Trustee Brian Batkins asked what percentage of houses will be covered by the fiber network. Some of the streets were omitted in plans sent to the trustees.

“Does everybody have access to this?” Batkins asked.

Wit explained every residential road was included in the map. Verkest also said the description says the map represents approximate numbers and the intention is to cover the whole township, including both business and residential customers. He went on to say he doesn’t know if the graphic is as accurate as the verbiage provided.

Batkins wanted to make sure that the residents won’t feel the impact of something happening, such as a gas line breach.

A resident had concerns about “ugly” poles placed all over the township, but Carroll said there will be no poles or markers.