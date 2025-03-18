Groves opens renovated sensory room

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published March 18, 2025

The lighting in the newly-renovated sensory room at Wylie E. Groves High School was an intentional decision to make the space more calming

BIRMINGHAM — Students at Wylie E. Groves High School now have access to the newly-renovated sensory room, known as the “Recharging Room.”

The development of this renovated sensory room has been a two-year process. Prior to this renovation, specialized instruction department chair Sharon Rivera said a sensory room at the school was in its “ fledgling stage.”

It previously included an initial offering of high-quality items that were available to students. However, the room was shared, not painted and inconvenient for students.

The new space is located in an old computer lab. This large space has entrances on both sides and is centrally located behind the media center.

“It is close enough to be convenient, but far enough away that it’s also still discrete and private,” Rivera said.

The room has two sides to it which are designed for the unique sensory needs of each student.

Lindsey Ohmer, one of the school’s social workers, said, “Having two different sides was important when we were creating our vision for the sensory room and our needs for the students here at our school.”

“We have some students that are externalizing in their behaviors; we have students that are internalizing in their behaviors; and they all have different needs. So I think we were trying to cater to all of our students and their individual needs,” said Celica LaSanta, who is a psychologist at the school.

On one side, it focuses on gross motor skills and offers a space for students to work out frustration. The other side of the room is intended to be a calm and peaceful space for students. There is a sheer curtain that can separate these spaces.

“We could have multiple students in there doing multiple things in a way that still really honors their dignity and their separateness,” Rivera said.

One of the unique sensory elements about the room is the lighting. The room originally had fluorescent lights, but they covered that lighting to make it a more calming atmosphere.

“I think we were trying to create a space that was relaxing to help students learn how to regulate their emotions and calm down when they’re not feeling at their best or they’re overstimulated,” LaSanta said.

On the active side, Ohmer said she has seen the punching bag has been a popular feature used by students to help get out frustration.

Rivera said the goal is for students to be there for no more than 15 minutes and reflect on their time by asking questions about their experience.

“We’re keeping data on that room to see if there are things that we need to do better or more for the students, but also to help them have a tool where they can reflect on what helps them so they can be successful,” Rivera said. “That way, they will know for their own life outside of school, what are the things that help me to be regulated.”

Students have access to the room at all times during the school day, but they do need to have an adult with them since the room has exercise equipment in it.

This renovation was funded by a $1,500 grant from the Birmingham Education Foundation (BEF). An-kind donations also supported the project.