Group unveils new service center to help those in need

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 25, 2025

Mayor Ethan Baker and members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce congratulate staff from the United Community Family Services — Chaldean American Ladies of Charity during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the group’s new UC Oasis site June 17. Photo by Sarah Wright

TROY — The United Community Family Services — Chaldean American Ladies of Charity recently celebrated the completion of a new outdoor green space, known as the UC Oasis.

The group provides support to low- and moderate-income families, as well as individuals in need, providing them critical services through programs and amenities such as the group’s training space, its Basic Needs Center and food pantry.

There are also more than 80 students joining its Summer Study Camp through its tutoring program, Project Achievement. The camp includes tutoring services, a lunch program and STEAM projects.

“Each week, students receive one-on-one homework help and work closely with a reading specialist to strengthen literacy skills — something especially critical following the setbacks many experienced with remote learning during the pandemic,” said Kristin Olmedo, president and CEO of UCFS-CALC, in a statement.

The UC Oasis, located behind the group’s building in Troy at 2033 Austin Road, will be used for a variety of wraparound services. In addition to tutoring, there will be youth sports, wellness activities and community gatherings.

The services at UC Oasis are made possible by Leadership Oakland Class XXXV (LO XXXV), which selected the group as its “Day of Service” beneficiary.

They raised all funds for the project and dedicated a full day of volunteer work to installing key features such as picnic tables, a basketball hoop, a storage shed and more.

“We are ecstatic about how the UC Oasis turned out,” Olmedo said. “This space will make all of our programs more sustainable by giving us a safe and beautiful environment to host outdoor activities, especially for our youth and seniors. This investment in our mission is both meaningful and timely.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place June 17, attended by Troy Mayor Ethan Baker along with members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Oakland.

The ceremony took place during the first day of Summer Study Camp.

“I’m really, really excited to say that the class of 35 raised $35,000,” said Sheila Denstaedt, vice president at the Troy Chamber of Commerce. “(It took) $35,000 to put together everything that you see here today.”

The ceremony was open to the public, and guests were encouraged to tour the new space. Food and refreshments were also available.

For more information, visit ucfamilyservices.org.