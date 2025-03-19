Grosse Pointe Theatre to premiere ‘Groundhog Day: The Musical’ in metro Detroit

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 19, 2025

From left, Mario Simone plays Phil Connors and Manda Borden plays Rita Hanson in Grosse Pointe Theatre’s production of “Groundhog Day: The Musical.” Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

GROSSE POINTE PARK — “Groundhog Day: The Musical” is coming to the Pierce Middle School stage in Grosse Pointe Park, but audiences won’t be feeling déjà vu — this is the southeastern Michigan premiere of the show.

Based on the 1993 movie of the same name starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, Grosse Pointe Theatre will present the comedy March 28 to April 6. “Groundhog Day” is about a cynical, cranky TV weather forecaster, Phil Connors, sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover its famed annual Groundhog Day celebration. To his shock, Phil finds himself stuck in a time loop, as Feb. 2 keeps repeating. The experience transforms Phil and leads him to reevaluate his life.

It’s about “just (finding) appreciation for the little things in life,” said Manda Borden, of Clawson, making her GPT debut as Rita Hanson, Phil’s smart, kind-hearted producer.

Director Danielle Caralis, of Grosse Pointe Park, was thrilled to be able to bring in a show local audiences likely haven’t seen, as it didn’t tour nationally after it opened on Broadway in 2016.

“That’s exciting,” Caralis said. “We’re bringing brand-new stuff to the region.”

Despite being a lesser-known Broadway musical, “Groundhog Day” earned awards and accolades during its run, including seven Tony Award nominations and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

The show poses a “very large technical challenge,” Caralis said. Unlike a movie, which can use editing and other cues to show that Phil is reliving the same day, the stage production requires different tricks, including lighting and music.

In addition, some of the songs are very long, making them tricky to perform and choreograph.

Assistant Director Emma Kruse, of St. Clair Shores, who has been doing GPT shows since she was a child, said Caralis and the rest of the cast and crew are hurtling over those obstacles.

Kruse said one of Caralis’ strengths is her ability to assemble a strong team.

“Every department here (at GPT) is firing on all cylinders,” Kruse said. “There’s a lot of challenges, but everyone is rising to the challenge. … I think it’s going to be a moving production.”

Mario Simone, of Rochester, plays Phil.

“I’m a big fan of the movie,” Simone said. “I thought it would be a really fun challenge to see how they could translate it (to the stage). … It’s a nice, cast-driven ensemble show.”

The cast also includes Alan Neuwirth as Ned Ryerson and Hannah Roth as Nancy Taylor. The ensemble members, who play multiple roles, are Kyle O’Donnell, Olyvia O’Donnell, Kris Wright, Cara Motzkus, Erica Clarke, Benji Timpf, Charlie Rinderknecht, Sarah Bryant, Panos Varlamos, Peter DiSante, Justin Kazanowski, Erin Marie Mee, Kevin Fitzhenry, Zak Shugart, Alex Mardlin, Janine Wisniewski, Sophie Leszczynski and Silas Wooten.

Caralis said the musical format allows for greater character development and exposition of the main characters as well as the quirky residents of Punxsutawney.

Simone said the show offers “a lot of different styles” of music, from a Metallica-esque hard rocking number to folk, country and Latin-influenced songs.

“The music is complex and a challenge,” Caralis said. “We have a cast of really incredible singers in this production. You will hear really tight harmonies.”

Kruse said every character has his or her own musical theme as well.

“The music will guide you through this story,” Caralis said.

Like the movie, the musical balances heart with humor.

“I think there’s something lovely to discover in every scene,” Kruse said.

Because of some adult language and content, GPT is advising audiences that this show should be likened to a PG-13 movie rating in terms of age-appropriateness.

“For our movie fans, they’re going to see many of the characters they love come to life (on the stage),” Caralis said. “Ultimately, what I want people to take out of this experience is that this is a story of redemption.”

Pierce Middle School is located at 15430 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park. For advance tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call the GPT box office at (313) 881-4004.