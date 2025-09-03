Grosse Pointe Farms-City Little League softball player makes national Home Run Derby

Reagan Lohr, far right, smiles with the rest of the national Little League Softball Home Run Derby contestants.

Photo provided by Rebecca Lohr

By: Scott Bentley | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 3, 2025

Little League Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is ready for the Little League Softball Home Run Derby. Photo provided by Rebecca Lohr

GROSSE POINTES — Grosse Pointe Farms-City Little League softball player Reagan Lohr made the Little League World Series Home Run Derby championship in Williamsport on Aug. 21.

Reagan worked her way through the local and regional ranks before hitting eight home runs in the first round of the national derby, which was aired on ESPN. That number earned her a spot in the final four, where she faced the eventual Home Run Derby winner, Emma Lindhe.

It’s been an eventful season for Reagan and her family. Reagan has hit home runs all over the country this summer, but her mom wasn’t even familiar with the event just a few months ago.

“We’d never been in a home run derby before. Personally, I didn’t even know what it was,” Reagan’s mom, Rebecca Lohr, said. “She went up against about 25 girls in her Little League. … It was her very first time and she beat them all.”

After winning the derby for her Little League, the family received an email inviting Reagan to the regional home run derby in Georgia during the MLB All-Star Weekend festivities.

“We never saw regionals coming. We didn’t know that existed until they emailed us. … I was like ‘Is this a real email?’ I thought it was just spam at first,” Rebecca Lohr said. “To be able to highlight what she did. … It was a great experience to be able to watch her. Me and her dad were just so proud of her.”

Reagan was able to finish in the top four in her region at the regional derby in Georgia, which allowed her to be one of just eight participants in the finals at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I was at regionals when one of the assistants had walked over to me, and I had just got done with my last round of batting for the finals,” Reagan explained. “She told me that I was going to Pennsylvania for nationals, and I felt relieved and happy.”

Her slugging didn’t stop there, as Reagan blasted eight home runs in the opening round of nationals and earned a spot in the semifinals.

“I felt like I did everything I could and just wanted to enjoy the chance I got,” Reagan said. “My goal was to make it to the semifinals and I was able to get there. … The whole thing, all together, was big.”

Reagan was the first girl to hit in the semifinals and put up another great performance with eight home runs in the minute and a half round. Her competition was Emma Lindhe from Tallmadge, Ohio, who ended up hitting nine home runs and then winning the finals with a 19-home-run performance.

“I’ve heard of a home run derby, but I never knew you could get so far,” Reagan said. “It was pretty surprising, and to know I got to go on ESPN was even more surprising. I just really enjoyed it all. Win or lose, it was a great thing.”

Softball has been a passion for most of Reagan’s life, and it comes through whenever she plays.

“As her coach, I couldn’t be more proud,” said Reaganr’s travel softball coach, Adam Hull. “Reagan represents everything great about youth softball: talent, sportsmanship and love for the game.”

Softball is an outlet for Reagan. It’s a way to relax for her, and this summer has also shown what the sport can give back.

“Softball is something I enjoy. … It’s where I feel calm,” Reagan said. “I’ve known softball since I was 3 years old doing T-ball. … It makes me feel at home.”

Reagan played in four different softball leagues in 2025. She also plays volleyball and is a junior honor society member at school.

For more information on the Little League World Series, visit littleleague.org. Fans can watch the entire 2025 national Little League Home Run Derby on YouTube.