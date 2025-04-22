Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety awards Employee of the Year to newly minted school resource officer

From left, Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Director John Hutchins congratulates officer James LaBeau — the school resource officer at Grosse Pointe South High School — as he receives his Employee of the Year award during a March 10 Farms City Council meeting.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 22, 2025

From left, Farms public safety officer William Madsen listens as Public Safety Director John Hutchins reads his department citation. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — The Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Department’s Employee of the Year is someone who’s making a difference in the lives of many of the teenagers in the community.

Officer James LaBeau became the school resource officer at Grosse Pointe South High School in April 2024.

Since then, he has grown this “newly minted position into a dynamic and multilayered program, which has been well received by students, parents, faculty and administration,” Public Safety Director John Hutchins said during a March 10 Farms City Council meeting.

LaBeau was one of numerous officers honored during a public presentation of the department’s merit awards for 2024, which recognize outstanding actions taken by members of the department.

Hutchins said LaBeau’s responsibilities have included campus security, counseling and mentoring students, working with young offenders through the public safety diversion program, speaking to classes, serving in the Leaders of Tomorrow and Face Addiction Now programs, and attending school events like dances and athletic competitions.

“Jim has stepped into his new role with pride and purpose, reveling in the challenge of building what will hopefully endure as an integral part of life at Grosse Pointe South High School,” Hutchins said. “His commitment to the mission, easygoing demeanor and unbridled enthusiasm have made him a successful student resource officer and recipient of the 2024 Employee of the Year.”

LaBeau, who has been with the Farms Public Safety Department for the last 10 years, is a father to son Weston, 7, and daughter Harper, 5. He’s now also getting an opportunity to influence high school-age youths. He said he loves his new role and the high school.

“I truly love going to work every day, connecting with the kids,” LaBeau said before the meeting. “I try to be the mentor the kids need.”

Many other members of the department were honored as well. Officer William Madsen received a citation for a March 20, 2024, traffic stop and arrest of the driver that led to the discovery of credit cards belonging to others, resolving cases of identity theft committed against victims in West Bloomfield and San Diego. Hutchins commended Madsen “for his attention to detail and follow-up in this case.”

A director’s unit award was presented to Deputy Director Andrew Rogers, Detective Lt. Antonino Trupiano, Lt. Wes Kipke, Detective Roger Wierszewski, Detective Derek Lazarski, and officers Keith Colombo, Jason Newberg, Paul Reygaert, Jonathan Ross, Mark Laquere, Paige Thomas and LaBeau. Hutchins said the award stemmed from a June 2024 investigation — led by Lazarski — into a criminal enterprise in which suspects were selling stolen vehicles with illegitimate vehicle identification numbers. An undercover operation June 26 led to arrests, including of one suspect who had already served 11 years in prison for carjacking.

Lazarski, Colombo, LaBeau and Thomas were given a departmental commendation for apprehending a suspect who, on July 11, is said to have exposed and fondled himself while following a minor as she walked down Moran Road.

“Their decisive actions took a predator off the streets before he could prey on other unsuspecting children,” Hutchins said.

Officer Mike Ryan received a citation for a Dec. 8 incident in which he successfully used the department’s drone to locate three of five suspects wanted for a series of larcenies from vehicles after the suspects fled on foot from their vehicle. Hutchins said the remaining two suspects were arrested in Grosse Pointe Shores by Shores officers after they rang the doorbell of a resident in the middle of the night, causing the resident to call the Public Safety Department.

“Ryan is recognized for his skill in drone operations while assisting officers in apprehending multiple suspects involved in over a dozen larcenies from vehicles,” Hutchins said.

A departmental commendation was presented to Wierszewski and reserve officer Ted Roney for their work on a case involving a suspect who pulled a gun on a Village Market employee on Feb. 15, 2024, when the employee confronted the suspect for reportedly stealing bottles of alcohol from the business. Roney remembered a suspect with a similar description as having been caught on a Ring doorbell camera days earlier taking packages from a porch, which was posted to the Neighbors app. The app also said the suspect was squatting at a vacant home on Cadieux Road in Detroit. Wierszewski contacted the owner of the Cadieux home, who told the detective that no one should have been inside and gave police permission to enter. On Feb. 18, Hutchins said, members of the Special Response Team raided the home and arrested the suspect, who was wearing the same jacket and shoes police said he had been wearing when he stole the liquor. The suspect — who police said was in possession of a black BB gun that looked like a real pistol — was found to be a seven-time convicted felon and was charged with armed robbery as a habitual fourth offender, Hutchins said.

A citation was awarded to Wierszewski, Sgt. Veronica Cashion and officers Richard Rosati, Brandon Coats and Ryan Orlowski for apprehending a suspect who had triggered a burglary alarm at Enterprise Rental July 23. The suspect was founding hiding underneath a truck and arrested. A subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect was wanted in connection to a string of Jeep Wagoneer thefts from the Warren Stamping Plant.

“These officers are commended for their prompt and thorough efforts in a multilayered investigation and arrest,” Hutchins said.

For saving a suicidal woman with a knife from harming herself during an incident at a church Dec. 5, officers Ross, Newberg and Kristopher Desmadryl were given a departmental commendation.

“These officers are commended for their assertiveness and professionalism in preventing self-harm to a person in distress,” Hutchins said.

Mayor Louis Theros said this marked his 24th Merit Awards ceremony, calling it his “favorite” council meeting each year.

“We appreciate what you do every day (by) protecting our city and our citizens,” Theros told the officers.

He also thanked the loved ones of the officers, who “let us have our public safety officers.”

Besides officers and city officials, many family members and friends of the award winners were on hand for the ceremony.