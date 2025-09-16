Gas station site to be cleaned up, reopened with new business

A former Citgo gas station that’s been abandoned for several years at 2114 11 Mile Road will be revived under new ownership.

Photo by Mike Koury

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published September 16, 2025

Advertisement

BERKLEY — The Berkley City Council recently gave its approval for a new gas station in town.

Approved at its Sept. 8 meeting, the gas station will be located at 2114 11 Mile Road, the site of a former Citgo on the border of Berkley and Huntington Woods.

Located at the corner of 11 Mile and Henley Avenue, the property has been vacant for a number of years, but not much with the site will be changed ahead of its future opening. The station will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to city documents.

“They’re going to use the site as is,” Community Development Director Kristen Kapelanski said. “They will have to restripe the parking lot. … Generally, the site’s going to stay as is with some needed maintenance.”

The gas station also previously operated as an automotive service station. As of now, that component of the project will not be in use, said applicant Fadi Kajy, of F & L Berkley LLC.

“It’s going to be empty just like a back room,” he stated at the council meeting. “Plans in the future, we don’t know. We don’t know if the business is going to do good or not. You know, we’re hoping it’s going to do good.”

In terms of maintenance, Kajy said the plan will be to repaint the outside of the gas station, repair any rotted wood and make any necessary changes they’re asked to do by the city.

“We’re going to put the green space and the shield lights and whatever you guys tell us to do, we’re going to do it,” he said. Both the green space and light shielding were requests from the Planning Commission, which recommended the approval of the project.

“We’re not using the mechanic shop. We are only going to operate the convenience store, a small convenience store, and the gasoline pumps. We’re not moving anything, we’re not adding anything. It’s just the way it is,” Kajy said.