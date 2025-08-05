Funding underway for nature preserve

Oakland County Parks intends to make Turtle Woods Nature Preserve part of its parks system with the help of a state grant.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 5, 2025

TROY — The Oakland County Parks are waiting on the Michigan legislature to approve a $2.17 million grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund that will pay for the county’s acquisition of Turtle Woods Nature Preserve.

The park is a 70-acre parcel located on the north side of Square Lake Road between John R and Dequindre roads in Troy. It features wetlands and a lakeplain prairie ecosystem, which are home to several endangered plant species.

The property was acquired by the Troy School District in 1967, and a new high school was initially planned to be built on the property. However, the property remained untouched due to changing developmental needs in Troy, so the park has served the district as a natural space for educational field trips instead.

The nature preserve is controlled by a purchase agreement between the Six Rivers Land Conservancy and the Troy School District, which permitted the former to secure the property and hold it while Oakland County Parks searched for grant funding.

The county had originally applied for the state grant in 2023, but the project was not selected for funding at that time.

This past January, the school district voted to donate half of the value of the property, estimated at more than $1.8 million, to help the country secure the latest grant.

“The Troy School District remains grateful to the Michigan National Resources Trust for this funding and excited about preserving the land for future generations,” said Alison Hendry, spokesperson for the school district, via email.

In May 2025, the Michigan House of Representatives voted in favor of funding the roughly $2.1 million grant as part of House Bill 4392.

The overall bill includes $41.7 million in funding for 17 land acquisition projects and 68 recreational development projects across the state.

All funding comes from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, which draws upon revenue from resource leases rather than the state’s general fund.

“Turtle Woods is more than just green space. It has been a peaceful, natural retreat for generations of Troy families,” said state Rep. Tom Kuhn (R-Troy) in a press release. “It’s a place where kids explore, seniors walk, and wildlife thrives. I’m proud to support this funding that will protect the area from development and ensure it remains a community treasure.”

Following approval by the House, the bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

“We’ve been working on this acquisition in partnership with Six Rivers Land Conservancy for several years and are excited to (hopefully soon) receive the grant agreement so we can finish the acquisition,” said Melissa Prowse, manager of planning and development at Oakland County Parks, in an email.

“In the meantime, we’ll be kicking off our master planning for the property later this summer, which will include some public meetings to hear from community members,” she said. “Park development will be minimal, including a parking lot, restrooms, and trails and boardwalks.”

For more information, visit oakgov.com/community/oakland-county-parks or sixriversrlc.org/turtle-woods-preserve.