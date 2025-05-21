The Friday Five — May 23-26

C&G Newspapers | Published May 21, 2025

1. Memorial Day parades and ceremonies

May 23-26 • Various locations

Holiday honors those who died in service to their country, find events on multiple days in Berkley, Clawson, Eastpointe, Ferndale, Franklin, Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Woods, Hazel Park, Madison Heights, Novi, Oakland Township, Rochester, Rochester Hills, Roseville, Royal Oak, Shelby Township, Southfield, St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights, Troy, Utica and Waterford Township

2. Ya’ssoo Greek Festival

May 23-25 • Bloomfield Hills

Includes homemade food and cooking demonstrations, live music and dancing, agora marketplace, kids activities, and church tours, 4-10 p.m. May 23, noon-10 p.m. May 24 and noon-9 p.m. May 25, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Ave., see menu, full schedule and more at yassoogreekfestival.com

3. Royal Oak Leprechauns baseball

May 26 • Royal Oak

Member of Northwoods League (collegiate summer baseball league comprising 26 teams), team opens season vs. Kalamazoo Growlers at 6:35 p.m., The Lucky Corner at Memorial Park, 31050 Woodward Ave., home games continue on select dates until Aug. 5, royaloakleprechauns.com

4. Down Home Days Festival

May 23-26 • Shelby Township

Features live music, carnival rides, food vendors, family-friendly entertainment and beer tent, 4-11 p.m. May 23, noon-11 p.m. May 24-25 and noon-6 p.m. May 26, new location at 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, see band lineup and more at shelbytwp.org/our-township/summer

5. Hazel Park Memorial Weekend Festival

May 23-26 • Hazel Park

Carnival, refreshment tent and live music, 4-11 p.m. May 23, noon-11 p.m. May 24-25, and noon-9 p.m. May 26, Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd., purchase tickets at Hazel Park Recreation Department, City Hall or online at bigrockamusements.com/events/61, see band lineup at facebook.com/hazelparkrecreation

