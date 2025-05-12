Food, music and dancing to be found at local Greek festival

There will be dancing and live entertainment at St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Bloomfield Hills’ Ya’ssoo Greek Festival.

Photo provided by St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Bloomfield Hills

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 12, 2025

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Bloomfield Hills will be hosting another weekend of food, entertainment and culture during its Ya’ssoo Greek Festival.

The festival will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills.

The three-day festival will be held rain or shine over Memorial Day weekend. The hours will be 4-10 p.m. Friday, May 23; noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 24; and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, May 25.

The Dave Bennett Quartet will perform Jazz on Friday, and Greek music by STiGMA will be played all three days of the festival. The Dave Bennett Quartet has performed at the festival for many years, and this is STiGMA’s second year performing at the festival.

There will also be fun activities for kids, such as face painting, magic shows and games.

“It is a family-friendly festival. When all the parents are sitting and eating, the kids can go up on the hill and play,” Katherine Sheiko, a co-chair of the festival, said.

There will be plenty of traditional Greek food at the event for guests to try, in addition to unique options such as ouzo slushies and baklava sundaes.

For those who want to learn how to replicate Greek recipes at home, there will be cooking demonstrations at the festival.

A highlight of the event is the cultural dancing performed by youth.

“I think in this time and age in America, while we are all Americans, there are all these ethnic communities that come together that make America who we are today,” Kay Nicholas, the parish council president, said. “I think it’s just us showing where we came from, and we’re proud of that, but we’re definitely proud to be Americans.”

Sponsors of the Ya’ssoo Greek Festival include Smoke Street BBQ, Premier Auto Wash, D3W industries, Heroes Restaurant, Tomato Brothers, Highland House, Gus’s Carry Outs, E.G.Nicks, Kosma Enterprises, Construction Laborers and Union Contractors Local 1076, and LMT.

For those not familiar with the Greek Orthodox faith, there will be church tours held at specific times during the event.

For more information on the Ya’ssoo Greek Festival, visit yassoogreekfestival.com. The website has a menu of the food that will be served and a schedule for each day of the festival.

Call Staff Writer Mary Genson at (586) 498-1095.

The festival will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills.

The three-day festival will be held rain or shine over Memorial Day weekend. The hours will be 4-10 p.m. Friday, May 23; noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 24; and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, May 25.

The Dave Bennett Quartet will perform Jazz on Friday, and Greek music by STiGMA will be played all three days of the festival. The Dave Bennett Quartet has performed at the festival for many years, and this is STiGMA’s second year performing at the festival.

There will also be fun activities for kids, such as face painting, magic shows and games.

“It is a family-friendly festival. When all the parents are sitting and eating, the kids can go up on the hill and play,” Katherine Sheiko, a co-chair of the festival, said.

There will be plenty of traditional Greek food at the event for guests to try, in addition to unique options such as ouzo slushies and baklava sundaes.

For those who want to learn how to replicate Greek recipes at home, there will be cooking demonstrations at the festival.

A highlight of the event is the cultural dancing performed by youth.

“I think in this time and age in America, while we are all Americans, there are all these ethnic communities that come together that make America who we are today,” Kay Nicholas, the parish council president, said. “I think it’s just us showing where we came from, and we’re proud of that, but we’re definitely proud to be Americans.”

Sponsors of the Ya’ssoo Greek Festival include Smoke Street BBQ, Premier Auto Wash, D3W industries, Heroes Restaurant, Tomato Brothers, Highland House, Gus’s Carry Outs, E.G.Nicks, Kosma Enterprises, Construction Laborers and Union Contractors Local 1076, and LMT.

For those not familiar with the Greek Orthodox faith, there will be church tours held at specific times during the event.

For more information on the Ya’ssoo Greek Festival, visit yassoogreekfestival.com. The website has a menu of the food that will be served and a schedule for each day of the festival.