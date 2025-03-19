The Friday Five — March 20-23

C&G Newspapers | Published March 19, 2025

1. Wood carving show

March 22-23 • Shelby Township

Presented by Metro Carvers of Michigan, buy and vote for favorite carving, also wood, tools and supplies for sale, plus raffle and door prizes, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 22-23, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, metrocarvers.com

2. Founder's Day Celebration 2025

March 23 • Rochester Hills

Celebrate Rochester being first European settlement in Oakland County after James Graham and sons arrived in March 1817, event includes Irish bagpiper, presentation about indigenous people in Oakland County and entertainment by Irish dancers, 2-4 p.m. March 23, Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm, 1005 Van Hoosen Road, free but registration required, rochesterhills.org/musprograms

3. Remembering Ravel

March 22-23 • Beverly Hills and Bloomfield Hills

Celebrate 150th birthday of French composer, pianist and conductor Maurice Ravel with these shows:

Beverly Hills

Recital features performance by pianist Louis Lortie, also reading of poems that inspired one of the pieces, narrated by tenor George Shirley, 7:30-9 p.m. March 22, Seligman Performing Arts Center, 22305 W. 13 Mile Road, chambermusicdetroit.org/2024-25/lortie



Bloomfield Hills

Festival includes lecture by pianist Julia Siciliano at 6:30 p.m. and recital by pianist Natalia Kazaryan from 7-8 p.m. March 22, also recitals by Siciliano, violinist Liana Gourdija, cellist Deborah Pae and Kazaryan from 3-5:30 p.m. March 23, music performed on same 1929 concert grand piano played by Leonard Bernstein, Cranbrook House & Gardens, 380 Lone Pine Road, register at housegardens.cranbrook.edu/events/steinway-piano-recitals

4. Toy show

March 23 • Warren

Presented by Detroit Area Auto Modelers, includes toys, model kits and building accessories, diecast models, and variery of collectibles, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23, Sports & Expo Center, Building P on Macomb Community College - South Campus, 14500 E. 12 Mile Road in Warren, (586) 344-9496, facebook.com/detroitareaautomodelers

5. Theatrical productions

March 20-23 • Various locations

‘Vanities: The Musical’

Funny and poignant journey of three Texas girls who after 30 years of dreams, loves and dissappointments can still count on one another for friendship, 8 p.m. March 20-21, 6 p.m. March 22, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 23, continues Wednesdays-Sundays until April 13, Meadow Brook Theatre on campus of Oakland University, 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, mbtheatre.com



‘The 39 Steps’

Comedic play about innocent man accused of crime who must work to clear name, based on 1915 John Buchan novel and 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film, features just 10 Oakland Community College Theatre students acting as 150-plus characters, 7:30-10 p.m. March 20-21, Smith Theatre on OCC - Orchard Ridge Campus, 27055 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills, oaklandcc.edu/news/press-releases/theatre_spring_2025

‘Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!’

Adaptation of 2003 picture book with script written by author Mo Willems, 1 p.m. March 23, The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in The J, 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield, theberman.org



‘Emma JV’

Modern-day musical based on classic Jane Austin novel, presented by Novi Middle School theater students, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Novi Middle School, 49000 W. 11 Mile Road, facebook.com/novischools

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Musical presented by Shrine Catholic High School Performing Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. March 20-22 and 3 p.m. March 23, Shrine Catholic High School & Academy, 3500 W. 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak, shrineschools.com/news/come-see-the-wizard-of-oz



‘Double Takes’

Dark comedy about two strangers who have unsuccessful suicide attempts and decide to try again only to meet one another and form emotional connection, 8 p.m. March 21-22, Planet Ant Black Box, 2357 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, planetant.com

