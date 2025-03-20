‘Emma JV’ set to rock Novi Middle School stage

Emma Woodhouse takes a photo of Harriet Smith while Jane Fairfax looks on during a scene rehearsal for “Emma JV” at the Novi Middle School auditorium March 17.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published March 20, 2025

Ronak Sharma performs as Jeff Knightley during a rehearsal. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

NOVI — Theater students at Novi Middle School are set to rock the stage with a performance of the musical “Emma JV” on Friday, March 21.

Set to pop music, “Emma JV” puts a modern day musical spin on the classic Jane Austin novel. The approximately one-hour play takes place in a “preppy” private high school.

“I think ‘Clueless’ from the ’90s is probably the closest relation to that, I would say,” Director Joe Green said. “It’s a way to take that old story and make it more approachable and make the characters a little bit more understandable and relatable for a younger audience..”

“I really like ‘Emma (JV)’ because it’s very, like, ‘poppy’ and I feel it is not like every other musical,” said Sydney Waananen, a seventh grader at Novi Middle School.

Although the content of the play is geared toward middle schoolers, Green said the play offers something for everybody.

“It’s got silly slapstick humor for the younger audience. It’s got the music and the references that I think maybe only the students’ parents might get, but the content itself is definitely kind of teenager relatable,” Green said.

Green said the show has a bunch of themes throughout the production, but essentially it is about self-discovery and being in touch with your own feelings.

“I think that is one of the big things especially when it comes to who you love, or in this case since we’re doing a middle school show, who you like,” Green said. “I think it’s all about staying true to who you are and what you want.”

Sydney said the show is “pretty inspiring” and helps people, especially teenagers, go through “tough times,” such as ‘boy troubles.”

Green said he chose to have the kids perform “Emma JV” because it is a jukebox musical that features all recognizable pop songs. The play features songs from Whiteny Houston, Katy Perry, Cyndi Lauper and many more.

“It’s got all kinds of recognizable songs that some of them, the kids, didn’t know, but I’m sure their parents will love to hear their kids singing,” Green said.

There are some reflective moments in the play, Green said. He spoke of one during the song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” which he said speaks to a larger message of girl empowerment. At other times, he said, you just want to get up and dance.

“The show itself is just one that you want to bop your head to,” Green said. “I know some musicals can be kind of unapproachable to a general audience, but this one is all music that you know the words to and you could sing along, but also we have some of our own fun twists on it.”

Green said the way the middle school theater program is designed, the eighth grade students who participated the year prior are able to utilize the skills they learned and take more of a leadership role in the production, including operating the equipment, organizing the tech teams, and the design as well. He said that this year the kids are “profoundly competent” in design.

“It is almost completely student designed. I really just bring the expertise and the knowledge, but I let the kids really make the show themselves,” Green said.

Sydney portrays Jane Fairfax in the play. This is her first middle school production, but she has performed in 14 other productions outside of school. She said she is enjoying being a part of the Novi Middle School theater group because the kids have so much “freedom” to express themselves and make the play their own, compared to community theater productions.

“It feels like the students have more freedom at Novi Middle School,” Sydney said.

Costume designer BiSao Pham, a seventh grader, agreed that the students have a lot of freedom with this production.

“In past plays that I’ve worked on, we usually assign costumes, but this one we interviewed people to see what they want to wear instead of forcing them to wear a specific thing,” BiSao said.

BiSao sketched out the costumes. She said that they use neon pink and yellow, along with scion blue as the school color scheme because it is the traditional color scheme of “Emma JV.”

Green said that theater not only gives students confidence to perform in front of people, but it offers them a safe place to go where they know that they won’t be ridiculed for being different.

“I think a lot of kids really appreciate having a safe place to play pretend, essentially,” Green said.

Ronak Sharma, an eighth grade student, portrays Jeff Knightley, a “quirky, singing character.” He said he participated in the tech side of theater last school year but decided he wanted to give the stage a try this year. He said watching his peers on stage last year inspired him to do so. He participated in the school’s production of “The Hobbit” last year and said it was so much fun that he decided to try for a role in “Emma JV”

“The best part of theater is just acting and getting a laugh (out of people),” he said. “Whenever I get a laugh, it urges me to keep going on and keep trying my best.”

Ronak said they have worked really hard on the show and urges people to come see it. He said he thinks it will give people a “good laugh,” as there is a lot of humor in it.

Novi Middle School will present “Emma JV” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the school’s main office prior to showtime or at the door.