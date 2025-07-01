The Friday Five — July 3-6

C&G Newspapers | Published July 1, 2025

1. Fourth of July festivities

July 3-4 • Huntington Woods

Weeklong celebration culminates with pet pageant at 6:30 p.m. July 3 at Burton Community Park, near Nadine Avenue and Scotia Road, then multiple July 4 events including bake off at 9 a.m., hot dog roast, speeches and awards at 11 a.m., and concert at 7 p.m. at Scotia Park, near Lincoln Drive and Scotia Road, also parade at 10 a.m. July 4 beginning at York and Salem roads and ending at Burton Community Park, plus fireworks at 10:05 p.m. July 4 at Rackham Golf Course, 10100 W. 10 Mile Road, registration required for some activities at recreation.hwmi.org/CourseActivities.aspx?id=7&cat=7.

2. Royal Oak Taco Fest

July 3-6 • Royal Oak

All-ages street event includes 50-plus taquerias and eateries, margaritas, tequila sampling, entertainment on three stages, bounce houses, splash pad, face painting, crafts, lucha libre wrestling, mechanical bull rides, taco-eating contest, artisan vendors and more, 4-11 p.m. July 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4-5 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 6, also meet-and-greet with Tommy Chong July 5-6, held on east side of Main Street between 11 Mile Road and Fourth Street, royaloaktacofest.com

3. Star Spangled Salute

July 3-4 • Clawson

Last activities of week include carnival from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. July 3-4, arts and crafts fair from 3-8 p.m. July 3 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 4, live music from 3-8 p.m. July 3 and 2-10 p.m. July 4, $1000 Firecracker Mile and parade at 9 a.m. July 4, and fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4, most happening at Clawson City Park, 1080 N. Custer Ave., race and parade starting east of Crooks Road along 14 Mile Road, see maps, band lineup and more at clawson4thofjuly.com and on Facebook

4. Live music

July 3-6 • Various locations

Harrison Township

The Yacht Seas (yacht rock), 6:30-9 p.m. July 6, Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, metroparks.com/lake-st-clair-metropark



Huntington Woods

Weekend Comeback (high-energy variety band), 7 p.m. July 4, Scotia Park, near Lincoln Drive and Scotia Road, facebook.com/mihuntingtonwoods



Rochester

Black Mist (Irish music plus '70s and '80s rock), 7-8:30 p.m. July 3, Rochester Municipal Park, 400 Sixth St., facebook.com/musicintheparkdowntownrochester

Roseville

Mainstream Drive (high-energy dance cover band), 7-9 p.m. July 3, The Alley at Erin Commons, 28363 Gratiot Ave., roseville-mi.gov/332/roseville-dda-event



Sterling Heights

American Ages (classic rock), 7 p.m. July 3, Dodge Park, 40620 Utica Road, sterlingheights.gov/1236/Dodge-Park-Thursdays



Utica

The Klik (classic rock), 7-10 p.m. July 4, Memorial Park next to Utica Public Library, 7530 Auburn Road, cityofutica.org

5. Salute to America

July 3 & 5 • Dearborn

Includes presenters in period clothing strolling streets, free rides on 1913 Herschell-Spillman carousel, rotating groups playing brass, ragtime piano, Motown, blues and jazz, food trucks along Main Street, military fife and drum parade, and more during celebration starting at 5 p.m., then hear Detroit Symphony Orchestra perform music from films and American popular culture, Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" with cannon fire, and finale featuring fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/salute-to-america

