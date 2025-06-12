Royal Oak Taco Fest to return July 3-6

Taco Fest attendees will once again have many food options at Royal Oak Taco Fest when the festival returns to the city July 3-6.

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 12, 2025

ROYAL OAK — The annual festival dedicated to celebrating vibrant Mexican cuisine is on its way back to downtown Royal Oak for the fourth year.

Taco Fest 2025 will include more than 50 food truck options and nonstop entertainment July 3-6, with some new additions to the fun. The festival will be held on the east side of Main Street between 11 Mile Road and Fourth Street, centered around Centennial Commons and portions of the Royal Oak City Complex parking lots for the first time.

The street festival will be showcasing food, live music, DJs, street performers, contests and a brand-new mechanical bull ride for attendees to enjoy.

“I think one of the fun things that will be a crowd spectacle is the new mechanical bull riding. Watching people enjoy a little Southwestern fun will be great,” said Jon Witz, event producer. “Historically we have hosted 50,000 people a year for this. … We’ve got a great high-value place for families, and for folks that want to enjoy music and good food.”

The main attraction, the tacos, will be crafted by more than 50 food trucks and restaurants. Highlights of the truck lineup this year will include newcomers like The Taco Cartel, Dos Locos Burritos and more.

Xav’s Jammin Caribbean Fusion will be coming back for its second year. The truck won “most unique taco” during the 2024 festival.

“Last year we received the award for the most unique taco from the customers that weekend,” said Xavier Jaramillo, owner of Xav’s Jammin Caribbean Fusion. “We are actually moving to the main strip this year because of that — we had such a good experience.”

Jaramillo and his team will be offering an array of food that puts a twist on classic Caribbean cuisine.

“We will be offering jerk chicken and shrimp tacos, jerk pork tacos, oxtail empanadas, jerk pork tamales, and lobster tacos,” he said.

Jaramillo said this is the perfect event for his team to showcase its unique offerings and also promote the business, which is going to be opening a restaurant in Ferndale in the next four to six weeks.

“It (Taco Fest) helps us promote our company even more and see people find out what our different flavors are, our take on tacos, our take on Caribbean cuisine, and how we infuse different cultures together,” he said. “It broadens our horizons even more, and we look forward to continuing. It gives us continual growth.”

Taco Fest will also be bringing back the Jars Cannabis lounge, offering a designated 21 and older area where guests can explore curated cannabis products. The lounge is separated from the main family and food zones.

Staying on theme, the festival is bringing back lucha libre wrestling, taco-eating contests, tequila sampling, artisan vendors and more.

Musical acts will include rock, R&B, alternative, jazz, country and more. Strolling mariachi performers will also be roaming the streets during the event.

Witz said Centennial Commons makes a perfect backdrop for the event.

“We do our best to enhance the culture, we have strolling mariachis, a wonderful mix of Latin-themed music, to go with the cuisine, and we have seen, historically, just people having a great time,” Witz said. “It’s a winning combination for the holiday weekend.”

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The festival’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11p.m. July 3-5, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 6.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RoyalOakTacoFest.com or call (248) 541-7550.