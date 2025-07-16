The Friday Five — July 17-20

C&G Newspapers | Published July 16, 2025

1. Pizza Palooza

July 20 • St. Clair Shores

Fundraiser supports treatments for local boy with Level 3 autism, buy tickets for pizza slices and vote for favorite restaurant in various categories, also magic by "Just Joe" Chasney and live DJ, noon-6 p.m., Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave., hosted by Optimist Club of St. Clair Shores, (586) 291-1271, Facebook

2. Festival of Chariots

July 20 • Novi

40th annual event starts with speeches at 11 a.m. at Novi Civic Center, 45175 W. 10 Mile Road, then procession with Hindu deities in 40-foot chariot pulled by worshippers and other attendees, 3-mile route ends at Fuerst Park, 45325 W. 10 Mile Road, hear Grammy Award-nominated singer Gaura Mani during parade and on stage after, also other live music, short plays and dances, plus around 20 marketplace vendors, food, yoga, kids activities and free sanctified meal, thefestivalofchariots.com

3. Ferndale Market Days

July 19-20 • Ferndale

Inaugural event includes 30-plus marketplace vendors, sidewalk sales, food, kids play area, DJ and drinks on patio, free admission, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20, parking lot of Ferndale Area District Library, 222 E. Nine Mile Road, ferndalemi.gov/event/ferndale-market-days

4. Festa Italiana

July 18-20 • Sterling Heights

Celebrate sights, sounds and tastes of Italy with national and local entertainers, family fun zone featuring bounce houses, zip lines, bocce courts, rock climbing wall and more, 30-plus food vendors, wines, beers and cocktails, meatball- and cannoli-eating contests, Italian American Idol and Columbus Day Queen contests, cutest baby contest, Friday night fireworks and Sunday morning Mass, 6-11:30 p.m. July 18, noon-11 p.m. July 19 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 20, Freedom Hill County Park, 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, iaccm.net/festa-italiana

5. Farmington Founders Festival

July 17-19 • Farmington

Find activities in multiple locations, including beer tent with live bands, talent showcase, bingo, cornhole tournament and nearby food court July 17-19 at Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road, kids area with bounce houses, foam party, Lego exhibit, stage shows and more July 18-19 in CVS Pharmacy parking lot on Farmington Road, Fido Fest with Ultimate Air Dogs, contests and shows July 18-19 at Riley Park, crafters market July 18-19 on Farmington Road and in Fresh Thyme parking lot, 5K color run through Shiawassee Park and downtown Farmington July 19, and parade along Grand River Avenue July 19, see times and full schedule at foundersfestival.com and facebook.com/farmingtonfoundersfestival

