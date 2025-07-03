Italian heritage festival returning to Sterling Heights

Attendees of Festa Italiana at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights last year listen to music performed on the Lucido Family Stage.

File photo by Donna Dalziel

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published July 3, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — An annual festival celebrating Italian heritage is returning to Sterling Heights.

Festa Italiana will return to Freedom Hill County Park, bringing three days of music, food and family fun to help celebrate the Italian community July 18-20.

“It’s a celebration of Italian heritage, of our food and drink and entertainment,” said Joe Ventimiglia, the organizer of the festival.

This year’s festival will feature national and local entertainment including musical performances, a Sunday morning Mass and a family fun zone with bounce houses, zip lines, bocce courts and more.

The festival will also have four contests, including meatball- and cannoli-eating contests, an Italian Queen contest and Italian Idol.

“Those who want to can sing and show what they’ve got,” Ventimiglia said.

Ventimiglia said the festival has been going on for more than 50 years.

“It’s the highlight of the summer for a lot of people, and it brings a lot of people who are not just Italian,” Ventimiglia said. “It brings a lot of people who just know that they’ll have a great time.”

The festival will open at 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, with a fireworks show at 10 p.m., and will continue from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 19, and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 20. Attendance is free, though parking will cost $10 per day, per vehicle.

For more information, including schedules of events and performances, visit iaccm.net/festa-italiana.