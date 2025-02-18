The Friday Five — Feb. 20-23

C&G Newspapers | Published February 18, 2025

Advertisement

1. Great Lakes Comic-Con

Feb. 21-23 • Warren

Scheduled guests include Kevin Eastman (co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”), Ax and Smash (from WWF tag-team Demolition), and more, also comic books, toys, collectibles, cosplay contests, fan panels, kids activities and gaming, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 23, Sports & Expo Center, Building P on Macomb Community College - South Campus, 14500 E. 12 Mile Road in Warren, greatlakescomicconvention.com

2. Charity Vegas Night

Feb. 21 • Shelby Township

Presented by Shelby Township Lions Club, includes roulette, craps, blackjack, 3-card poker, Texas hold ’em, money wheel, horse bet table and 50-plus slots, also timed raffle prizes, open bar and hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment, doors at 6:30 p.m. and final bets at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 21, The Palazzo Grande, 54660 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, shelbylionsclub.org

3. Polar Plunge

Feb. 22 • Harrison Township and Walled Lake

Participate and/or watch others jump into cold water to benefit Special Olympics Michigan, noon Feb. 22 at MacRay Harbor, 30675 N. River Road in Harrison Township, also 11 a.m. (law enforcement teams) and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil, 142 E. Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, plungemi.org

4. Outdoorama and Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

Feb. 20-23 • Novi

Find gear, demonstrations, packages and deals for hunting, fishing, boating, camping, hiking, bird watching and more, also designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors, boats and docks, and vacation services and financing, events held concurrently from 1-8 p.m. Feb. 20, noon-8 p.m. Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 23, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, suburbancollectionshowplace.com

5. Sledding and Cocoa

Feb. 22 • Eastpointe and Roseville

Two free events hosted by Recreational Authority of Roseville & Eastpointe, 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 22, Huron Park, 18605 Frazho Road in Roseville, and Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens Road in Eastpointe, rare-mi.org

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.