Sledding downhill is snow much fun

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 19, 2025

ROSEVILLE/EASTPOINTE — The recent snowfall and frigid temperatures have created the perfect wintery mix for sledding and snowboarding enthusiasts.

Snowbunnies have headed over to Spindler Park, in Eastpointe, and Huron Park, in Roseville, this week for sledding, snowboarding, giggles and downhill dares. It was perfect timing since many local school districts had a few days off for winter break.

According to Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe Director Tony Lipinski, “Whenever there is snow, the kids with sleds will be there.”

Sledding is available anytime for the public, including residents and nonresidents, during park hours, which are from dawn to dusk. Since there are no scheduled staff at the parks this time of year, RARE employees ask families to use caution when at the sledding hills. Additionally, restroom facilities are not available during the winter months.

Weather permitting, RARE is inviting the public to its first-ever “Sledding and Cocoa” from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at the Spindler Park sledding hill, 19400 Stephens Road, and also at Huron Park, 18605 Frazho Road. For this special occasion, staff will be on hand to pass out hot chocolate. The event is free for anyone, both residents and nonresidents. No registration required. For more information, visit rare-mi.org.