The Friday Five — Aug. 8-10

1. Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival

Aug. 8-9 • Southfield

Hear Demetrius Nabors at 6 p.m., Kimmie Horne at 7:15 p.m. and Althea Rene at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, and Tariq Gardner & the Evening Star at 3 p.m., Amy Decker at 4:30 p.m., David Myles at 6:30 p.m. and Horne at 8 p.m. Aug. 9, also food and boutique vendors both days, plus fitness events including Detroit Twirling Steppers at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., Southfield Cruisers bike ride at 9 a.m. and HulaFitNation workout at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9, cityofsouthfield.com

2. Shelby Township Art Fair

Aug. 9-10 • Shelby Township

100-plus artist and marketplace vendors, food, live music, kids craft and activity area, pie baking contest (Aug. 9 only) and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., River Bends Park, 5700 22 Mile Road, shelbytwp.org/our-township/summer, shelbyartfair.org

3. Car shows

Aug. 9-10 • Various locations

Down on Main Street

Car show held along half-mile stretch of Main street south of 14 Mile Road in Clawson, 8 a.m. with awards around 4 or 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 27th annual event hosted by Clawson Lions Club (supports Leader Dogs for the Blind and other charities), clawsonlions.org



Roadkill Nights

Street-legal drag racing, muscle car displays, food trucks, family-friendly activities and more, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 9, Pontiac City Square, 50881 Woodward Ave., hotrod.com/roadkillnights



Rockin Rods n’ Rochester

Car show with nearly 375 cars expected, also food and refreshments, music, collectibles, 50-50 and door prizes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with award show around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10, held along Walnut Boulevard, 25th annual event hosted by Rochester Lions Club (supports Leader Dogs for the Blind and other charities), rochesterlionsclub.org



EV Cars & Coffee

See F-150 Lightning Switchgear, new electric vehicle models from top automakers, charging stations, e‑mobility gear, scooters, bikes and more, also demonstrations, activities, mingling with EV owners and industry professionals, and java, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 10, parking lot of Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R St. in Detroit, mi-sci.org/cars-coffee

4. Detroit Improv Festival

Aug. 6-9 • Ferndale

Catch last few days of performances at Go Comedy! Improv Theater, 261 E. Nine Mile Road, Orchid Theatre, 141 W. Nine Mile Road, and The Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., see schedule at detroitimprovfestival.org/shows

5. Sail Detroit

Aug. 8-10 • Detroit

See Tall Ships on Detroit Riverfront for first time since city’s tricentennial in 2001, purchase ticket to board, meet crew and learn about sailing history of Great Lakes, also hear live music during family-friendly festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., most activities at Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority between Hart Plaza and Renaissance Center, see entertainment lineup and learn about schooners at saildetroit.com

