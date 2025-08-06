Shelby Township Art Fair to be held Aug. 9-10

File photo provided by Jessica Thomas

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published August 6, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The 42nd annual Shelby Township Art Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at River Bends Park, 5700 22 Mile Road. Admission and parking will be free.

Organizers said there will be something for everyone. Guests can explore work from over 100 juried artists and vendors, featuring paintings, jewelry, photography and more. They can enjoy live music, a variety of family-friendly activities and a lineup of local food vendors. Children can head to the kids zone, where a $2 entry will include a rock wall, Adrenaline Rush obstacle course and more. There will also be free activities, including Shelby Township Police and Fire department exhibits, and the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center.

Start the celebration early with the third annual Shelby Township Art Fair 5K Run/Walk at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Check-in will begin at 4 p.m. at the Hickory Grove Pavilion. Register at eastsideracingcompany.com for $35.

Free shuttles run from Woodall Park, 4101 River Bends Drive, and ample parking is available at River Bends Park. Those who prefer to walk can use the River Bends pedestrian bridge to access the fair from Woodall Park.

For more information, visit shelbyartfair.org or shelbytwp.org/summer or call (586) 731-0300.