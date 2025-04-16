The Friday Five — April 18-20

C&G Newspapers | Published April 16, 2025

1. Easter events

April 18-20 • Various locations

There's still time to take that annual photo with the Easter Bunny and make memories during other holiday-themed activities.

2. Earth Day celebrations

April 19 • Shelby Township and St. Clair Shores

Shelby Township

Live bluegrass/folk music by Ben Steel and His Bare Hands, face painting, live animal ambassadors, food truck, crafts, educational stations, scheduled guided hikes and open archery (latter for ages 5-17 only), 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center, 4101 River Bends Drive, free but registration required, register.shelbytwp.org

St. Clair Shores

Free event includes drawings for industrial composting, rain barrel giveaway, rain garden demonstration, eco-friendly car care tips, learn about clean marina initiative and boat shrink wrap recycling, and more, presented by St. Clair Shores Waterfront Environmental Committee, 1-4 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson Ave., scswec.org

3. Gun shows

April 18-20 • Madison Heights and Novi

Madison Heights

Presented by Michigan Gun Collectors Inc., browse antique and modern firearms, military knives and accoutrements, relics, reference books, and more, also free appraisals, 9 a.m. April 19-20, Madison Place Event Center, 876 Horace Brown Drive, (248) 556-6590

Novi

The Original Gun & Knife Show includes shotguns and rifles, scopes, ammunition, gun cases, safes and handmade cabinets, military surplus, and more, noon-5 p.m. April 18 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., suburbancollectionshowplace.com, admission coupon at migunshow.com

4. Orchid Island Exploration

April 19 • Bloomfield Hills

View new exhibit about Taiwanese volcanic island and Tao people, also see artifacts and hear from archeologist who curated them, plus experience cultural and hands-on activities, 1-3 p.m., Cranbrook Institute of Science, 39221 Woodward Ave., science.cranbrook.edu

5. Fish fries

April 18 • Various locations

Good Friday marks the final day for Lenten dinners at most churches, fraternal organizations and restaurants in the C & G Newspapers coverage area.

