Detroit Zoo to hold Greenfest

Kids play upcycled instruments at a past Detroit Zoo Greenfest.

Photo provided by the Detroit Zoo

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published March 29, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoo Greenfest will take place on April 11 and 12.

The event is to celebrate sustainability and teach the community about ways to be more eco-friendly. The event is free with zoo admission and free for zoo members.

During Greenfest, attendees can expect to see the Green Showcase and Mindfully Made Market, a pop-up marketplace that features eco-friendly goods.

At the Green Showcase, there will also be opportunities to meet local environmental organizations, learn about conservation work happening in our region, and discover ways to support sustainability here in Metro Detroit.

Along with that will be the Arts & Scraps creation stations, where young guests can enjoy free hands-on projects using repurposed materials.

Finally, there will be a drum line experience where a drum line with instruments made with upcycled materials will be playing tunes.

There will also be a hand-painted rain barrel raffle where people can enter for a chance to win a hand-painted rain barrel.

The final opportunity is the scoop-your-own-zoo-poo compost giveaway. Collect compost made from the animals who call the zoo home. You must bring your own bucket.

For more information visit detroitzoo.org/events/greenfest.