Brimming with talent, GPT’s ‘Matilda: The Musical’ features double cast

The family-friendly “Matilda: The Musical” is expected to entertain and engage audiences of all ages.

Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 7, 2026

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Grosse Pointe Theatre’s “Matilda: The Musical” was originally supposed to be performed at the Schaap Center in Grosse Pointe Park, but there’s something fitting about the fact that this story about a special girl’s potential being recognized by her teacher is being staged at a school instead.

Based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name, “Matilda” follows the title character as she uses her courage, intelligence and magical gifts to do the right thing. It will be staged April 10 to 26 at the Parcells Middle School auditorium in Grosse Pointe Woods.

“At its core, it is the story of an extraordinary young girl with a remarkable mind and an unbreakable spirit,” director Olyvia O’Donnell, of Grosse Pointe Farms, said in an email interview. “‘Nobody but me is going to put it right for me. Nobody but me is going to change my story,’ declares our determined young hero, Matilda Wormwood. Her words remind us that no matter how big or small we may feel, no matter our circumstances or the expectations placed upon us, we each hold the power to rewrite our own story. That power has been within us all along. And this is what really drew me in. On the surface, it may seem like a children’s show, but beneath it lies a message that is deeply powerful and profoundly inspiring.”

Because of what O’Donnell said was the “overwhelming amount of talent” GPT saw during auditions, they decided to double cast “Matilda,” meaning there are two actors playing the same roles on alternate performances. That includes two Matildas — Olive Nouhan, 11, of Grosse Pointe Park, and Grace Lane, 10, of Bloomfield Hills.

Lane played Amanda Thripp in a production of “Matilda Jr.” last fall. In an email interview, she said she’s “so excited” to be in this production, saying both casts “are amazing.” Matilda, said Lane, is “smart, fierce, independent and creative,” and she finds a way to overcome the obstacles in her life.

“You can always come out on top if you work hard, believe in yourself and find great friends,” Lane said of what Matilda demonstrates.

For Nouhan, the show is bittersweet. Dahl is one her favorite authors and she’s read the book and seen the movie many times, but her beloved grandfather Russell “Russ” Janneck — to whom she’s dedicating her performance — won’t be there to see her in it, having just passed away in January.

“He would have loved to see his granddaughter following in his daughter’s (my mom’s) footsteps,” Nouhan said in an email interview. “She was a Broadway performer in NYC and always talks about how wonderfully supportive he was. I love and miss him very much!”

Nouhan said she was surprised to be cast in the lead, having not done many musicals, but said it has been an “amazing experience” for her.

“I have always loved singing and acting, so it is like a dream come true,” Nouhan said. “I am so excited to be working with such spirited, creative, and fun people … When I am at school, remembering that I am going to get to practice for Matilda in the evening is honestly what gets me through the day!”

O’Donnell praised her entire cast and said the actresses playing the title role have risen to the challenge.

“Grace constantly asks very thoughtful questions in rehearsal and approaches her work with such sweetness and genuine excitement, you would never guess how young she is,” O’Donnell said. “Olive always arrives ready to work and has even skipped important dance classes to be at rehearsal, showing an extraordinary level of commitment and dedication to the production. They are not only delivering strong performances, but also setting wonderful examples for the other young cast members. Their focus, kindness, and ability to collaborate with both their peers and adult cast have made them true leaders throughout the rehearsal process. Audiences can look forward to two truly standout performances from these exceptionally talented young ladies.”

Linda Zublick, of Royal Oak, who’s the executive director of GPT, is serving as the assistant director for this production.

“The double cast has worked really well,” Zublick said in an email interview. “The children support each other and work as a team. The benefit at rehearsals has been having kids fill in for the other cast if someone is unavailable one day. The challenge is needing to run everything twice! This is particularly challenging for the adult and older teen cast members, but they have been incredibly patient and understanding of this process.”

The show is one that all ages can relate to on some level. O’Donnell said “Matilda” is “ultimately about the power of kindness, courage, and standing up for what’s right. Matilda is forced to figure things out on her own because her family is so preoccupied, so she turns to books, reading one after another to entertain herself, to learn, and to escape her toxic situation. Through that, she becomes capable and independent at a very young age, gaining an awareness of the world that people often underestimate in children. With the help of her beloved teacher, Miss Honey, played by Jillian Evennou, a stack of well-worn books, and just a touch of magic, Matilda finds the courage to stand up to her cruel parents and her fearsome headmistress, Agatha Trunchbull, played by Betsy Steinert King.”

“Matilda” is a family-oriented show, but it isn’t just for kids.

“On the surface, it’s fun, fast-paced, and full of theatrical magic!” O’Donnell said. “The kind of show where audiences of all ages leave smiling and asking, ‘How did they do that?’

“But underneath that joy and spectacle, there is a deeper layer that resonates in a different way for adults,” she continued. “While I believe children will connect to Matilda’s imagination, bravery, and sense of justice, adults will be able to recognize the more complex themes like standing up to authority, questioning expectations, and finding the courage to rewrite your own story even when it feels impossible. There is a quiet emotional weight there that lands differently once you’ve had a bit more life experience.”

Zublick said GPT’s production “is fast-paced and full of standout performances. The songs are really lively and full of fun! The audience can expect to be thoroughly entertained with plenty of surprises.”

O’Donnell echoed that sentiment.

“The vocals and choreography are high-energy, fun, and full of personality, bringing a sense of joy and momentum to the storytelling,” O’Donnell said. “At the same time, there are moments of stillness and heart that really let the message land. And truly, you will want to come more than once, not just for the magic on stage, but to experience the incredible talent of both casts. Each group brings something unique, and it’s been amazing to watch them make these roles their own.”

Parcells is located at 20600 Mack Ave. (at Vernier Road). For tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call the GPT box office at (313) 881-4004.