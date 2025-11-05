Fraser voters choose Fletcher, Higgins and O’Dell for City Council

Crystal Fletcher and George-Michael Higgins along with incumbent Patrick O'Dell were elected to the Fraser City Council on Nov. 4.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published November 5, 2025

Patrick O'Dell

FRASER — On Nov. 4, Fraser residents chose newcomers Crystal Fletcher and George-Michael Higgins, and incumbent Patrick O'Dell to be their City Council members for the next four years.

The other candidates were newcomers Matthew Dantes and Lora Michael.

According to unofficial election results from Macomb County, Higgins received 1,638 votes (28.14%), O’Dell received 1,419 votes (24.38%), Fletcher received 1,136 votes (19.52%), Dantes received 885 votes (15.2%) and Michael received 719 votes (12.35%). There were 24 write-in votes.

