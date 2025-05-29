Fraser High School to host Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy wrestling camp

Wrestlers gather to watch coaches and instructors during the 2024 United States Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy wrestling camp at Fraser High School. The 2025 camp will be on June 14.

By: Scott Bentley | Metro | Published May 29, 2025

FRASER — Fraser High School will be hosting one of the largest high school wrestling camps in the state on June 14 with an impressive lineup of coaches and leaders running the event.

The camp is completely free to sign up for and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a full day of learning from experts in the field.

The event will be run by the United States Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy and will also teach life and leadership lessons to the participants, along with the day of wrestling.

Fraser High School head wrestling coach Kyle Tucker will be in attendance, along with wrestling coaches from all over southeast Michigan. At press time, there were 25 coaches signed up to help run the camp.

Along with all the coaches, Olympic bronze medalist Myles Amine and three-time Southern Conference champion Taye Ghadiali will be present to guide the wrestlers. Amine went to Detroit Catholic Central High School before a great wrestling career at the University of Michigan, and Ghadiali graduated from Warren Fitzgerald before attending Campbell University. This year, Ghadiali will transfer to the University of Michigan and wrestle as a graduate transfer.

The camp was a success last year, and is on track to have more participants this year. The camp is for high schoolers ages 14-19. To register for the free event, visit usmcsports.com/register.



