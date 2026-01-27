Fraser decides on CDBG allocations

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published January 27, 2026

FRASER — At its meeting on Jan. 8, the Fraser City Council considered and approved allocations for the city’s Community Development Block Grant money, which helps many nonprofits that provide services in the community.

The determined allocations passed in a 6-0 vote. Mayor Pro Tem Patrick O’Dell was excused from the meeting.

According to documents attached to the agenda, Fraser received $7,750 in public service funds and each allocation was required to be at least $2,000.

The organizations which sought funds from Fraser included Care House, Hearts 4 Homes, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, MCREST and Turning Point.

City Manager Elaine Leven explained how each year the city receives funding through Macomb County for the grants.

“This is federal funding that passes through the county to the city,” Leven said.

Leven said the public hearing at the meeting was a way for the public service organizations to make its requests.

The first representative who spoke was RhaShandra Haigler, senior director of residential services for Turning Point. The nonprofit provides services to those experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking. Haigler said the organization has been helping families fleeing violence since 1990 and that it has served 18 Fraser residents through its programs.

“Turning Point’s emergency shelter program is a safe haven for survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence and it provides immediate safety, crisis intervention and resources to families trying to establish basic safety,” Haigler said.

She said the organization employs a multifaceted approach to ending violence for families. Turning Point requested $2,000 from the city.

Nicole King, executive director of Care House, spoke for that nonprofit. Care House offers services to children who are victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and those who have witnessed a violent act.

“Our goal is to minimize the trauma to child victims and provide coping skills, advocacy and case management for the family,” King said.

She said the nonprofit works with all law enforcement jurisdictions in Macomb County as well as the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Protective Services and mental health services. King requested $2,000 for the nonprofit.

Cher Warnock, volunteer coordinator at Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, spoke on behalf of that nonprofit. She said the organization has been offering free assistance to older adults for 30 years.

“This assistance helps with transportation, chores, respite breaks, errands, reducing loneliness and these opportunities provide fulfilling experiences for those who wish to volunteer as well as the support for those who need it,” Warnock said.

She said they are requesting funding to grow the number of people they can help each year. They requested $2,880 in funding.

Christa Carpenter, executive director of Hearts 4 Homes, said the organization helps children and their working families find or keep sustainable housing in the county.

“With our assistance, we can help with a portion of the security deposit when moving into a new place, and in some cities in the county we can help with eviction prevention when they’re getting behind in their rent,” Carpenter said.

She said the organization helped 45 families last year. It asked the city of Fraser for $1,000.

A lot of the nonprofits have connections to Fraser by providing their services to residents in the area.

Councilwoman Patrice Schornak asked whether they were required to break the funding into $2,000 increments. City Attorney Donald DeNault said a lot of communities are allocating a lot less and that it doesn’t make sense because the city doesn’t have an even amount of money to give out. He doesn’t believe it to be a minimum of $2,000.

“The language in the packet from the county is pretty clear to me,” DeNault said. “It’s as long as they get $2,000 from everybody they ask, then they’ve got enough to go forward with the funding.”

Council members discussed the amount of money they should allot to the nonprofits and ultimately awarded $2,000 to Care House, $2,500 to Turning Point, $2,250 to Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers and $1,000 to Hearts 4 Homes.