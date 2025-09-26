Fire Station No. 1 to receive $10 million makeover

Officials plan to update Fire Station No. 1. The station’s current design dates to the early ’70s.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published September 26, 2025

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD — At a Board of Trustees work session in early September, a site plan for Fire Station No. 1 was presented by West Bloomfield Fire Chief Greg Flynn.

No formal action was taken at that time. However, it provided an opportunity for trustees to acquire information, ask questions and make changes.

Flynn was exuberant about the project’s vision. He said that Fire Station No. 1 would be the flagship facility of the department and a centerpiece for the township.

Among the amenities of the newly built and renovated station would be a tower that firefighters from each station would visit for training.

According to Flynn, this is the only fire station in the township that has a training tower.

“We want to practice how we play, and that’s just what this training center is going to do,” Flynn said.

The building is designed for a balanced workforce, he said. In the past, there would be a locker room designed for two women, and another one designed for 30 men. The new locker rooms will accommodate both genders, giving each privacy.

“We have to be thoughtful with the things that are going on in today’s society and give thought to where it is going,” Flynn said.

The men and women in the department will have their own dorm-style rooms.

The fueling tanks will be removed from the property because they’re in a need of repair. The fire apparatus will go to other stations to refuel. It’s also an opportunity to leverage that space.

There will be open spaces where toddlers and kids can play on the grounds, and a memorial remembering those lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The station will also have an outdoor space where firefighters can relax and enjoy cookouts.

Meanwhile, the two driveways the site currently has will be reduced to one.

“Anytime you can prevent a vehicle from backing up, that is our (preference),” Flynn said.

Allison Broihier, the budget and pension manager for the township, estimated the cost of construction of the building to be about $8.3 million dollars. Together with related costs, the total cost in today’s market would be just under $10 million. The project will be financed for 50 years.

Cunningham and Limp, a construction design and development firm, will oversee the project from start to finish.

“They have an amazing track record of delivering on time and under budget,” said Broihier, adding she didn’t want to return to the board to amend the budget.

Fire Station No. 1 is nearly 55 years old, according to Debbie Binder, the township clerk and member of the board.

“I have seen significant changes in West Bloomfield,” Binders said. “But I know when I walk into Fire Station No. 1, I have not seen significant changes. Do you think this building is designed in a way to take us into 54 years of service life?”

Flynn said the building is very classic, operational and functional.

“I am very confident you’ll get 50 years out of it,” Flynn said.