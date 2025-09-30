Fire Prevention Month to focus on lithium-ion batteries

Birmingham is holding its Fire Department Open House event at Fire Station 1.

Photo provided by the city of Birmingham

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published September 30, 2025

BIRMINGHAM/BINGHAM FARMS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP/FRANKLIN — Fire Prevention Week is nationally observed every year the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire. Some communities observe Fire Prevention Month for all of October.

The National Fire Protection Association has announced this year’s campaign to be “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home”— specifically educating the public on best practices for buying, charging and recycling lithium-ion batteries.

This year, the dates for Fire Prevention Week are Oct. 5-11. Fire departments throughout the Eagle’s coverage area shared how their departments are observing Fire Prevention Week, as well as how they promote year-round fire prevention education.

Birmingham Fire Department

Throughout October the Birmingham Fire Department emphasizes outreach and education to the community. They share important information about fire safety by visiting schools and hosting school groups at the fire stations.

“We continue to do fire prevention and fire safety talks throughout the course of the year,” Birmingham Fire Department Fire Marshal Jeff Scaife said. “It doesn’t just stop for the one week in October or for the month.”

The department is holding its annual Fire Department Open House event 1-4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Fire Station 1. Families are invited to visit the open house to learn about fire safety and participate in demonstrations. There will also be refreshments including firehouse chili, hot dogs, chili and popcorn.

For more information on the open house, visit bhamgov.org/fireopenhouse.

Franklin-Bingham Fire Department

While the Franklin-Bingham Fire Department is not holding an open house in October, they focus on community events that take place during the summer, such as the Labor Day Roundup and Birmingham Youth Assistance’s Touch a Truck event.

Throughout the year, they are committed to educating the community on fire safety.

“The ability for people to remain safe in their homes and their businesses, the ability of people to plan for these devastating events with their families, friends and co-workers can only have a positive benefit in not only preventing fires but responding to them,” Franklin-Bingham Fire Chief Tony Averbuch said.

Bloomfield Township Fire Department

The Bloomfield Township Fire Department does school visits during Fire Prevention Month to give kids the opportunity to “feel the equipment and see what the firefighter looks like up close, so then that way they’re not as intimidated or scared if they are in a fire,” Christian Bertucci, a lieutenant fire inspector for the Bloomfield Township Fire Department, said.

Right before fire prevention month started, the department was at the Bloomfield Township Open House to share fire prevention education with local families Sept. 28.

Beverly Hills

Beverly Hill’s Public Safety Director Edward Arnold is new to the role, but he said he would like the department to hold an open house to give kids the opportunity to learn about fire prevention and give them hands-on experiences.

At press time, the open house was not confirmed. For the latest information, visit villagebeverlyhills.com.