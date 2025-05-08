Fire destroys popular restaurant on Cass Lake

An early morning fire ravaged the Fork n’ Pint on Cass Lake. A statement posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page expressed relief that no one was hurt, adding that the loss is shocking and devastating to the staff.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published May 8, 2025

Some parts of the popular Fork n’ Pint on Cass Lake were unrecognizable after the fire that consumed it around 5:50 a.m. May 1. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP — A beloved restaurant has gone up in flames.

The Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Fork n’ Pint on Cass Lake around 5:50 a.m. May 1. The fire was reported by a passerby.

While units were traveling to the site at 4000 Cass Elizabeth Road in Waterford Township, a second fire alarm came in from the same site, said Matthew Nye, the fire chief.

According to Nye, the first crews arrived within 4-5 minutes at approximately 5:55 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire rising through the roof of the structure.

“The crews initiated an aggressive interior attack,” Nye said. “However, they were pushed back by heavy fire and the roof collapsing into the structure. So, they had to back out and do what is called a defensive tactic, and spray water from a safe position.”

The fire engulfed most of the structure.

“It was a rather large structure,” Nye said. “It was well involved — close to being fully involved upon our arrival.”

The Waterford crew was assisted by neighboring fire departments.

“We had mutual aid assistance by Independence Township Fire Department, West Bloomfield Fire Department, Bloomfield Township Fire Department, and of course our Waterford Police Department was there assisting us all the time,” Nye said.

Due to the extensive fire, the structure could not be saved.

“Unfortunately, it ended up a somewhat total loss,” the fire chief said.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

“He will be out (from work) for about a week,” Nye said.

After the fire, a statement was posted to the restaurant’s website and Facebook page, attributed to “The Fork n’ Pint Team.”

“First and foremost, we are deeply relieved and grateful that no one was hurt in the fire that destroyed our restaurant,” the statement read. “While we are still in shock, the loss is devastating to our entire restaurant family.

“Right now, our focus is on supporting our employees and those directly affected by this loss. Our team is the heart of Fork n’ Pint, and their well-being is our top priority as we begin to process and recover from this tragedy,” the post continued. “For nearly 10 years, Fork n’ Pint has been our pride and passion — a place where we’ve shared meals, memories and milestones with this incredible community.

“We want to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out with condolences, support and kind words,” the statement concluded. “It means more than we can express.

Doug and Burge Young, the brothers who own the Fork n’ Pint restaurant, were contacted but did not respond by press time.