Festival in the Park to celebrate 250 years of independence

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published June 15, 2026

MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Pre-Fourth of July Festival in the Park will be extra special this year, celebrating 250 years since the nation’s founding with the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The event will take place the weekend before Independence Day, starting at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road. Other activities start at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10 p.m., with the display lasting about 15 minutes.

“The Festival in the Park is one of our largest and most popular events as a city,” said Madison Heights City Councilmember Sean Fleming. “Really, it’s about people who are very passionate about America, celebrating Independence Day with their neighbors. It’s attended by people from many diverse backgrounds who all love this country.”

A concert will take place at the park’s bandshell, next to the Jaycee shelter building with its wall-spanning mural, next to the sled hill near Fire Station No. 1.

The music begins at 5:45 p.m. with Zosette and the Groove — a previous winner of the Battle of the Bands, at Trail Tunes. Collision Six will then take over at 7 p.m. and play the rest of the night, culminating with the fireworks at 10 p.m. by Pyrotecnico. The dazzling display will be easily visible from anywhere in the park.

A variety of food vendors will be serving eats and drinks to keep appetites sated throughout the evening. These include four different food trucks from Jackson 5 Star Catering, as well as Brickhouse Kitchen, The Grilled Wrap, Der Wurstwagen, and Chicken Headz.

There will also be other fun activities, including balloon making, face painting, henna tattoos and bounce houses for the kids to enjoy. These will open at 6 p.m. and close promptly at 9 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the park at the end of the night. Organizers are also looking for additional sponsors, including a presenting sponsor, individual event sponsors and support sponsors.

For more information about how to volunteer, and for more information about how to sponsor, email Brendan Shiemke, the city’s recreation supervisor, at bshiemke@madisonheightsmi.gov.

Madison Heights City Councilmember Quinn Wright said the festival is a great time.

“Being our biggest event the city has annually, I want people to come out and experience the sights and sounds with the music and fireworks and food trucks, all coming together to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, and what independence truly means for all residents in Madison Heights,” Wright said.

Fleming said the holiday has additional meaning for his family.

“I even have ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War,” Fleming said. “It’s just an important time to reflect on the freedoms we have in our country. And I always love the fireworks — the colors and patriotic ambiance of it all. It’s just fun to see everyone enjoying themselves.”