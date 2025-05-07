Ferndale voters approve millage restoration, school bond proposal

Ferndale voters approved two measures on the May 6 ballot, one for a millage restoration and another for a Ferndale Public Schools bond.

Photos by Patrica O’Blenes

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 7, 2025

The city’s millage restoration was approved by 58% of voters, while the school bond saw voter support of 70%.

Advertisement

FERNDALE — Two major proposals on the ballot in Ferndale during the May 6 election were approved by voters.

Voters in the city of Ferndale and the Ferndale Public Schools district approved their proposals for a millage restoration and bond, respectively.

Ferndale’s millage restoration proposal was approved with a little over 58% of the vote, according to the unofficial results. Of the 4,230 total votes, 2,455 approved the measure against 1,775 residents who voted no, which accounted for just under 42% of the total.

The city’s restoration proposal was for 5.445 mills and will bring the city’s total rate to 16.3 mills. It will expire after 10 years.

According to Ferndale’s FAQ on the proposal, starting with the summer 2026 tax bill there will be a 5.4452 mill levy on the property tax bill. This will replace the current 4.2808 mill levy on the 2024 summer tax bill that is set to expire this year.

As the city is unable to levy a new millage for tax year 2025, this year Ferndale will levy about 15.4 mills and, in the first year of the new millage, the rate will be 16.3.

Ferndale Public Schools’ bond saw more support and more voters, as more than 70% of voters approved the proposal.

This district’s bond proposal was for $114.8 million, in which funds will be used to improve the Ferndale Middle School and High School buildings and athletic fields, a new academic wing to better separate the middle and high school spaces, upgraded band rooms, modernized classrooms and expanded common areas, safer entry points, and improved student services.

The question saw 5,228 voters voice their opinion on the ballot, with 3,665 voting to approve against 1,563 voting to reject the measure, according to the unofficial results.