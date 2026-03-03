Ferndale Schools superintendent to discuss state of district

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published March 3, 2026

Shutterstock image

FERNDALE — Ferndale Public Schools’ annual State of the District address will take place tomorrow.

The State of the District, led by Superintendent Camille Hibbler, will occur at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Ferndale Upper Elementary School, 24220 Rosewood St.

The format of the address, according to the district, is “community-centered” with an “around the table” conversation.

For more information and to RSVP, as a light meal and child care will be provided, visit facebook.com/FerndalePublicSchools.



