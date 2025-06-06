Ferndale police arrest man after puppy found with ears severed

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published June 6, 2025

A 3-month-old puppy was found by Ferndale police to have suffered abuse, including having both ears severed. Photo provided by Ferndale Police Department

FERNDALE — A Detroit man was arrested in Ferndale after he was caught allegedly abusing a puppy.

According to a press release, Ferndale police received a 911 call at approximately 12:10 a.m. Friday, June 6, about sounds of an animal crying near Woodward Avenue and East Bennett Street. The caller reportedly saw a man put a small animal inside a garbage bag.

Officers responded to the area and located Curtis Christophr-Ray Martin, 25, of Detroit, crouching alongside his vehicle with the hatchback open.

Through their investigation, police said they found a 3-month-old puppy in the trunk of Martin’s vehicle with a garbage bag over its head. The dog’s ears both had been severed and its tail also had been tied in preparation for removal, police said. Scissors and surgical supplies were found in the vehicle as well by officers, as well as a “substantial amount of blood.”

Police attempted to arrest Martin, who allegedly resisted and attempted to flee. After a brief foot pursuit, police said, he was taken into custody.

The puppy was taken to a local animal hospital where it received treatment and now is in stable condition. The dog will be turned over to Oakland County Animal Control for further treatment until it is healthy enough to be adopted, police said.

“We are thankful for the vigilance of the 911 caller and the swift action of our patrol officers in rescuing this puppy,” Ferndale Police Deputy Chief David Spellman said in a prepared statement. “This is a disturbing act of cruelty. We will all sleep better knowing the person responsible is in custody.”

Martin was arraigned on June 6 in the 43rd District Court on one count of second-degree killing/torturing animals and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, all felonies.

Martin was given a $100,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, June 16. The court stated that Martin does not have an attorney at this time.



