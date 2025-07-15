Ferndale Planning Commission meeting with car wash on agenda canceled

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published July 15, 2025

Shutterstock image

FERNDALE — A Ferndale Planning Commission meeting that was to feature potential action on a proposed car wash has been canceled.

The Planning Commission’s July 16 meeting was to have a special land use application and site plan review for a project at 22230 Woodward Ave. for the development of an El Car Wash. The site previously was the location of a Tim Hortons and Cold Stone Creamery.

According to city documents, the project would see the demolition of the existing building and construction of a 3,623-square-foot car wash. It also would include a 1,373-square-foot second-floor office area and 8,603-square-foot enclosed vacuuming area.

The proposed car wash has received attention from the community, with some concerned it would increase traffic along College and University streets and the alley in between; create loud, high-pitched noise from vacuum cleaners; introduce pollution from the detergents and other chemicals that would be stored on-site; and make the area less walkable, according to a change.org petition.

A city representative could not be reached at press time as to why the meeting was canceled.