Ferndale City Council picks new member

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 27, 2026

File photo by Erin Sanchez

FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council has chosen its newest member.

At its May 26 meeting, the council members voted 4-0 to appoint Nina LaSalle to join them. She succeeds Donnie Johnson, who resigned last month due to new job requirements. She will serve the remainder of his term, which will expire Dec. 31, 2027

“I won’t let you guys down,” LaSalle said after being sworn-in. “I’m very, very excited.”

The Woodward Talk will have more on LaSalle’s appointment in its next issue June 3.