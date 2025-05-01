Fatal freeway shooting in Shores under investigation

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 1, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — An investigation into an April 26 shooting on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores continued at press time, as police have since reported that one of the victims died of his injuries.

According to a social media post by the Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred at 12:55 p.m. on April 26 on eastbound I-94 near 10 Mile Road. The initial investigation showed that two drivers were shooting at each other while on the freeway. One was in a black vehicle while the other drove a silver vehicle. The driver of the black vehicle rear ended the silver vehicle, which kept traveling along the freeway.

According to the original release, both drivers pulled onto the right shoulder and the passenger of the black vehicle carried a pistol up the embankment before discarding it. The pistol was later recovered by police.

The two people in the black vehicle were transported by EMS to a hospital and no other injuries were reported. According to an update posted to the X social media platform on April 29, one of the occupants of the black vehicle, identified only as a 19-year-old man from Detroit, died of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the 855-MICH-TIP hotline or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800 SPEAK UP.

“Detectives are currently working to find the motive of this shooting and the relationship between the two vehicles,” 1st Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said in the original post on April 26.

