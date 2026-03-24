Fast times in Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 24, 2026

Guests can get a professional-grade simulated racing experience April 9 at Velocity in Sterling Heights. Photo provided by Trackilicious

STERLING HEIGHTS — Exhilaration meets acceleration in Sterling Heights next month courtesy of a Michigan organization that’s making race car driving a (virtual) reality.

A taste of white-knuckle maneuvering and daredevil speed is open to the public April 9 when Trackilicious brings its simulated racing experience to visitors interested in the feel of roaring around a track without the risk of injury.

The event is hosted and supported by Velocity, an innovation and entrepreneurship hub in Sterling Heights that provides small business support services to growing companies. Through its partnership with Velocity, Trackilicious receives guidance and resources to help expand its operations, community engagement and regional visibility.

According to a news release, Trackilicious is built around a simple mission: to fuel passionate people. The organization describes itself as the “dealers of speed,” creating opportunities for drivers to experience performance and swiftness by any means possible — whether through real-world track days, racing simulators, or community-driven motorsports events.

Trackilicious was founded by automotive engineer Eric Ghoukasian with the aim of helping remove the barriers that prevent many car enthusiasts from experiencing the thrill of driving on a racetrack.

“Many people love cars but assume that driving on a racetrack requires professional racing experience or specialized equipment,” Ghoukasian said. “Our goal is to show people that if you love your car, there’s a safe and welcoming way to experience it on a racetrack.”

At the April 9 event, visitors will be able to get behind the wheel of a professional-grade racing simulator — similar to the systems professional drivers use for training. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Velocity, 6633 18 Mile Road.

Ghoukasian said partnering with Velocity has helped the company develop and expand its community and offerings.

“Velocity has been an incredible partner as we grow Trackilicious,” he said. “Their accelerator program provides the kind of support entrepreneurs don’t always have access to, including funding, resources, access to marketing and promotion, and help finding the tools needed to move the business forward — while creating a space where innovation and Michigan’s incredible car community can come together.”

In the news release, Paula Macpherson, executive director of Velocity, said supporting innovative small businesses like Trackilicious is central to the organization’s mission.

“Velocity exists to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses, and Eric is a great example of that spirit,” Macpherson said. “Trackilicious is building a unique community around automotive passion and innovation, and we’re excited to support him as he grows his company and introduces more people to the thrill of motorsports.”

In addition to simulated racing, Trackilicious organizes high-performance driver education events where participants can bring their own vehicles to drive on professional road courses. Drivers are grouped by skill level, from beginners to experienced track drivers, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

This year, Trackilicious plans to host 14 track days at four Midwest racetracks, including historic Waterford Hills Road Racing and the nationally recognized Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The company’s global online “sim racing” community has more than 2,500 members who compete in weekly championships and events inspired by real-world motorsports like Formula 1, GT racing and Spec Miatas.