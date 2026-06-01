Farmington Public Schools names Early Childhood Teacher of the Year

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published June 1, 2026

Congratulated by Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Coffey, left, Diane Kasewa, the district’s Early Childhood Teacher of the Year, said, “There is a fulfillment I get from working with children that I never knew existed before I became a teacher.” Photo provided by Farmington Public Schools

Advertisement

FARMINGTON HILLS — Known for her kindness and for making her youngest students feel safe and excited about learning, Diane Kawesa was named the Farmington Public Schools’ Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.

“As a mother myself, I have always had a passion for child development and a desire to work with children to support their learning in those crucial early years,” Kawesa said. “While the teaching profession can be challenging and requires a lot of you, you get even more in return from the children.”

She finds it very rewarding working with the young children and enjoys their honesty.

“There is a fulfillment I get from working with children that I never knew existed before I became a teacher. I love the fact children are very honest; they tell you exactly what they think,” Kawesa said. “I enjoy seeing them grasping different concepts of learning, and I love supporting families and helping them navigate the challenges of raising young children.”

School officials say that parents have remarked on Kawesa’s kindness, patience and sense of joy, seeing their children thrive in her classroom, which includes students in Individualized Education programs for those who qualify for special education services.

“Diane brings a special kind of care and joy to her classroom that makes a lasting difference in the lives of young learners,” said Farmington Hills Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Coffin. “She creates an environment where every child feels safe, valued and excited to learn while building strong, trusting relationships with families. Her work helps set the foundation for a successful and positive school experience from the very beginning.”

Kawesa is a graduate of Rochester Christian University, formerly called Rochester College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

She has been with the Farmington Public Schools since 2017. Prior to that, she was with Berkley Building Blocks Early Childhood Center in Oak Park for nearly three years.

“It’s exciting and very humbling, as well,” said Kawesa of receiving this award. “I’m honored to work with very talented teachers at Farmington Early Childhood Center.”