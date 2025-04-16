Farmington Hills mayor extols a ‘bright future’ at State of the Cities address

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published April 16, 2025

Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich shares the city’s accomplishments, ongoing events and future projects at a State of the Cities address at The Hawk April 1. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FARMINGTON HILLS — Joy, optimism and resilience was the theme of Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich’s State of the Cities address, which was delivered April 1 at the auditorium inside The Hawk.

Rich and Farmington Mayor Joe LaRussa addressed the state of their respective cities in separate addresses.

Although the number of people who attended was not specified, according to Rich, it was the largest gathering for a State of the Cities event since its inception.

At the event, Rich addressed Farmington Hills’ accomplishments, ongoing efforts and future projects.

Rich began with a moment of silence to acknowledge the four Farmington Hills police officers and eight residents who were hospitalized due to a home fire that happened earlier that morning.

The mayor started her address by acknowledging her administrative team and City Council.

“A mayor doesn’t get anything done by herself alone,” Rich said.

Rich noted the vibrant business community in the city and described Farmington Hills as a “regional powerhouse,” with international and national businesses coming to the city, including Comerica Bank, which is the largest business to come to Farmington Hills since the pandemic.

The Farbman Group, a commercial real estate and property management company, moved its headquarters to the city, joining international businesses Japan Solderless Terminals and Jing-Jin Electric.

With more than 75 Fortune 500 companies in Farmington Hills, the mayor also cited the opportunities for small business owners, as the city has been in the midst of performing a market study to enhance the Grand River Corridor.

A grant program has also been started to encourage redevelopment in previously overlooked areas.

In other positive news for the city, the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness is slated to open this year, with a range of therapeutic programs for individuals with Parkinson’s disease being offered free of charge.

The center is located on Northwestern Highway.

“Northwestern Highway has become a medical mile with the best medical providers,” Rich said.

According to her, there is “top-tier medical care” in the city, with other quality medical care within a 30-minute drive.

The police and fire departments are a cornerstone in any community for residents to feel safe and protected, and according to Rich, Farmington Hills is “one of the safest cities of its size.”

During her address, she shared that the Farmington Hill Police Department became the first police department in the state to provide mental health training to every officer and dispatcher.

“So they are ready to respond to mental health crises with empathy,” Rich said. “Our program, the one that our officers went through, is now a requirement for all recruits in Michigan police academies.”

The Farmington Hills Fire Department had nearly 13,000 incidents last year.

The department was recognized by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after an investigation conducted in Farmington Hills led to a nationwide recall of 130,000 faulty lithium-ion battery power banks.

Another focus of the mayor is to bring more public art to outdoor spaces. And aside from works of art, something else that is likely to capture people’s attention is a gateway sign with the city’s name on it that is set to be constructed at I-696 at Orchard Lake Road.

“This is an exciting way to welcome visitors and instill pride in our community,” Rich said.

According to Rich, a contract to begin construction on the sign was set to be presented at a City Council meeting April 14, after press time.

The mayor is working to implement the city’s master plan, which was developed with input from residents and is slated to shape the next 50 years.

“There is no doubt that the future is bright in Farmington Hills,” Rich said.

Following the address, a Farmington Hills resident of more than 25 years shared his perspective.

“I was encouraged by both the quality life of residents and the economic health of the city, because both are intertwined,” Chris Mellon said.

As part of the event, Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Coffin addressed the state of the district.

“Everything we do is based on our vision and mission,” Coffin said.

Coffin shared the district’s vision, which, according to her, was refreshed a few years ago.

“Together, with our diverse community, Farmington Public Schools is committed to provide each and every learner with equitable experiences to explore and develop their passions and interests in order to prepare for their future,” Coffin said.

How the vision is carried out on a daily basis, according to Coffin, is through the mission. According to a slide presented at the address, the mission is, “We are all safe in this environment as we Investigate, Grow, Explore, Reflect and Innovate.”

It is accomplished through an instructional framework that positions the learner at the center of the learning experience, providing authentic, real-world experiences and an environment of belonging where students feel seen and heard, Coffin explained.

“I would have liked to have heard more about how the kids themselves are actually doing and learning,” Farmington Hills resident Jenny Mellon said after hearing the report about the district.