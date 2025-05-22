Farmington High, Rochester High take home state titles for esports

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published May 22, 2025

The Rochester High team celebrates after winning the Rocket League state title. Photo provided by Abby Goosen, MHSEL

The Farmington High team poses after winning the state title for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Photo provided by Abby Goosen, MHSEL

ROCHESTER/FARMINGTON HILLS/FARMINGTON — Oakland University hosted the semifinals and finals for the 2025 Michigan High School Esports League Spring 2025 Championships on May 10, where both Farmington High School and Rochester High School took home state titles.

There were five events throughout the weekend, and five different schools took home state championships.

The racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was won by Richmond High; the car soccer game Rocket League was won by Rochester High; the shooter Fortnite was won by Detroit Catholic Central High; and the fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was won by Farmington High, at the high school level, and Pierce Middle School, at the middle school level.

“The turnout for this year’s event was really awesome,” said Nicholas Bank, the esports coach at Rochester High. “There was a lot of cool people that were just spectating. There were a lot of schools that played out of their minds.”

The Rochester team that took home the Rocket League state title included Elijah Watson, Ty Keller, Andrew Taylor and Alex Crum. The team had a perfect season last year before falling short of a state title, and this year made it a mission to have another perfect year but finish the job.

“We were going into the tournament last season as the No. 1 seed, but unfortunately lost in the finals to Hartland,” Banks said. “Going into this championship with again a perfect season, and this time with a chip on our shoulder. … We’re taking this home.”

That they did. The growth this group has experienced together has been a huge reason for the team’s success.

“There was a lot of synergy between the team members,” Banks explained. “They were always on the same page. That’s what I think set them apart.”

The contest for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also saw a team out for revenge in 2025, with Farmington High taking home first place after falling short a season ago.

“I was extremely stressed. … I was really looking forward to this, though. Super fun,” said Jason Kazensky, a senior and team captain at Farmington High. “We got it done, and I’m glad I got to do it with some of my really good friends.”

One of the biggest motivators for Farmington High was the fact that the team members were all seniors. Kazensky, Madison Doctor, Delano Marinelli and Sean Campbell will all go out with a state title.

“Going into the first set, we were all pretty confident. But our main goal was basically to win at all costs because it’s our last year. We’re all seniors,” Marinelli said. “We just wanted to take home the title and bring home something to our school. End esports for us on a good note.”

The year for Farmington High was not without its ups and downs, however. The team fought through some rough patches of the regular season to get to this point, which makes it even sweeter.

“We had a lot of challenges with the regular season,” Doctor said. “But we united as a team and were able to strategize. … We were able to take out Novi and get the finals.”

Ultimately, the group left an everlasting mark on the program and will be a team that the next generation of esports players at Farmington High can really look up to.

“This is not something that’s just a fun thing for them. They’re learning leadership skills and learning to train our junior varsity team,” said Lauren Kendall, the coach at Farmington High. “Seeing them take home the gold was just a really impressive feat. … They do their best to make sure that their … esports team and club will carry on after they’re gone, and it’s really just amazing to see.”

The turnout and the results for this year’s MHSEL were fantastic, and the league is headed in a great direction. This year showed that the market and stigma around gaming is only improving.

“I’m hoping that not only this win, but a lot of people seeing how exciting esports can be can kind of clear that stigma and (encourage people to) at least want to try it out,” Banks said. “Being involved with video games … is a valid escape.”

For more information on the Michigan High School Esports League, including how to join, visit www.mhsel.org.