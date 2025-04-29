Emergency Communications Center to receive renovations and upgrades

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 29, 2025

TROY — At a Troy City Council meeting April 21, council members unanimously approved contracts and budget considerations for upgrades and renovations to the Troy Police Department’s (TPD) Emergency Communications Center.

The Emergency Communications Center was originally designed and furnished over 20 years ago when the TPD building, located at 500 W. Big Beaver Road, was constructed. There have been no major renovations since then.

“The Police Department houses the city of Troy’s emergency communication center that . . . processes over 34,000 emergency 911 calls, along with nearly 100,000 nonemergency calls on a yearly basis,” Troy Police Chief Josh Jones said.

The Troy Police Department suggested an upgrade to six new dispatch consoles, along with upgrades to the console cable, the room design and electrical infrastructure.

“Also, dispatch functions and personnel will need to be relocated temporarily due to the amount of time needed for the electrical infrastructure update and the installation of the six new dispatch consoles,” an agenda item from the April 21 meeting states. “Dispatch will most likely be relocated to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) until project completion. Brilliant Systems LLC will assist and consult with internal Police Department IT staff and Communications staff to relocate the needed resources to the EOC, and then assist in transition back to our Communications Center upon completion of the dispatch console upgrade. In addition, Brilliant Systems will install network connections from our data room to each individual console that is being installed.”

Council approved awarding contracts to Xybix Systems, Inc, based in Littleton, Colorado, for the purchase and installation of the dispatch consoles, with an estimated cost of $196,393.08; Shaw Service & Maintenance in Southfield for the electrical infrastructure upgrade, with an estimated cost of $39,125; and Brilliant Systems, LLC of West Bloomfield for the temporary relocation and network cabling of the Emergency Communications Center, with an estimated cost of $29,572.51.

Council also approved a 10% contingency in the amount of $26,509.06, making the total estimated cost of the project $291,599.65.

The project will require a budget amendment to the Police Department Communications Section Capital Fund in the amount of $201,600.

“It’s a critical component to our city’s public safety,” Troy Mayor Ethan Baker said.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.