Educators take the stage

The cast of “Web of Muder,” back row: Chris Kuhlman, Eric Maher, Heather McKaig and Amira Kamoo; front row: Harry Totten, Kristine Stephens, Rebecca Star and Mary Bogrette.

Photo by Kristin Bratton

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published August 5, 2025

BEVERLY HILLS — Local theater educators are coming together to put on a show of their own this summer. The Oakland Theatre Project presents “Web of Murder,” by Jonathan Troy, with a cast and crew made up almost entirely of teachers and directors from Oakland and Macomb counties.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 13, and 14 at the Wylie E. Groves High School Little Theatre, 20500 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills.

“Web of Murder” takes on the classic whodunnit format, with a story full of suspense. As it is not an over-produced show, there will be some surprises for the audience.

The show is directed by John W. Rutherford, Wylie E. Groves High School’s theater director, who came up with the idea to assemble local educators for this performance.

He realized that he and many of his colleagues are so busy teaching or directing that they never get a chance to actually perform onstage. Rutherford reached out to his fellow local directors and teachers to see who would be interested in participating in the show.

One of the actors is an alumnus of Groves, ​​Amira Kamoo, who stepped in after one of the cast members had a conflict.

The rest of the cast includes Mary Bogrette, of Bloomfield Hills High School; Dan Dobrovich, of Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School; Chris Kuhlman, of Utica Academy of International Studies; Eric Maher, of the Berman Performing Arts Center; Heather L. McKaig, of Novi High School; Rebecca Starr, of Groves; Kristine Stephens, of West Bloomfield High School; and Harry Totten, of Bishop Foley High School.

Technical direction is by Stephen Carpenter, of Birmingham Public Schools. Sound direction is by Sean Sullivan, an alumnus of Groves. The stage manager is Jackson Callahan, of Groves.

Rutherford said the dynamic of directing a show made up almost entirely of educators has been “delightful.” While it is a unique experience directing a group of people who are equals in their field, Rutherford said it has been fun to see directors who once competed against each other become partners onstage for this production.

Bogrette, Bloomfield Hills High School’s theater director, said she used to perform all the time. However, when she performed in a show two years ago, it was the first time in 20 years.

She describes this experience as a “theater teacher reunion,” filled with people who “get the chaos of theater and the joy of theater and the magic of theater.”

In the show, she is playing what she describes as a mean old lady. She said it has been fun to play the role of someone who is the opposite of how she is in real life.

Students are encouraged to come see their teachers and directors perform.

“One of the big reasons we want our students to come is they get to see why we fell in love with theater in the first place,” Bogrette said.

Rutherford said he is seeing his colleagues “reigniting their love for theater in a different way.” He said they are already thinking about what next year’s show will be and he hopes that even more local educators will want to get involved.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the door — cash or check only.