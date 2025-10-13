Eastpointe man charged with kidnapping and abusing child

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 13, 2025

Williams

EASTPOINTE — A local man has been extradited from New York to face felony charges in Eastpointe. He is accused of kidnapping a minor, sexually assaulting her and taking explicit photos before she escaped his home.

The suspect is Andrew Logan Williams, 52, of Eastpointe. At press time, he did not have an attorney on file, according to court records.

Williams was arraigned Oct. 6 before Judge Kathleen Galen at the 38th District Court in Eastpointe on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13, defendant 17 or older), as well as kidnapping. Both are punishable by up to life in prison or any number of years.

In addition, he has been charged with child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony. Williams was denied bond.

Authorities believe that on Sept. 22, Williams kidnapped a 12-year-old girl while she was walking near his home. He is accused of sexually assaulting her in his home and taking explicit photos. She then managed to escape and ran from the residence, contacting a neighbor who alerted Eastpointe police.

When officers arrived to investigate, they reportedly found that Williams had abandoned his home and fled Michigan. He was later found in New York. He was extradited back to Michigan with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish said that it appears Williams had bided his time before making his move.

“The kid and the predator had been communicating for almost a year, and it appears from the investigation that he was grooming her, giving her money, buying her vapes and other gifts,” Holish said. “They were talking via text messages and social media apps that don’t store messages for a long time.”

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the case would be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“This defendant has been arraigned on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor. These are among the most serious and reprehensible crimes our office prosecutes,” Lucido stated. “While the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law, we will pursue this case aggressively to ensure accountability and to deliver justice for the victim.”

Holish reminded parents and guardians to be vigilant about their child’s activities online.

“Parents should be readily checking kids’ phones, make sure they know the passwords for their kids so that they can see who they’re talking with online. They need to have conversations with their kids about the dangers of the online world where anyone can pretend to be anyone — even grown men pretending to be other kids,” Holish said.

“Back in the ’80s, it was all about ‘stranger danger’ — don’t go inside an unmarked van, don’t take candy from people you don’t know — but today, while that should still be discussed, we must also teach kids that if they don’t know the person who sent them a friend request, they shouldn’t accept it, and they shouldn’t accept gifts or provide them photographs, or tell them information like where they live,” he said. “And if anyone ever makes a kid feel uncomfortable, they should immediately tell a trusted adult about the conversation.”