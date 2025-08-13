Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run on I-696

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published August 13, 2025

Meghan Hamilton

WARREN — A woman is facing charges related to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Aug. 10.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Warren police and firefighters responded to a crash on eastbound Interstate 696 near Hoover Road. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 28-year-old Madison Heights woman had been struck by an unknown vehicle while attempting to fill her car with gas, according to a press release from the Warren Police Department.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses described an orange or red Chevrolet SUV traveling in the far-right lane before the crash, the press release states.

“Witnesses further reported observing this Chevy SUV exit I-696 at Hoover and travel northbound,” the release states. “At no point did the driver of the Chevy stop, return to the scene or contact 911 to report the crash.”

Evidence from the scene confirmed that a Chevrolet SUV was involved, the release states. Officers canvased the area and were able to locate the SUV in a driveway of a residence near Martin and Hoover roads.

“Investigators noted the Chevy had fresh damage consistent with a crash,” police said in the release.

Investigators made contact with the resident, 36-year-old Meghan Hamilton, who implicated herself in the incident, the release states. She was then arrested, and the SUV was impounded for further forensic analysis, which yielded other evidence linking the vehicle to the crash.

Hamilton also reportedly made additional admissions to her involvement in the crash.

Hamilton was arraigned Aug. 13 by 37th District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce. She is facing one count of failing to stop at a scene resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a five-year felony but can be elevated to 15 years if the crash results in a death. She pleaded not guilty.

Faunce set bond at $50,000 cash or surety only. If bond is posted, Hamilton will be required to wear a GPS tether and was ordered not to consume any alcohol or drugs.

Her attorney, Adam Clements, said Hamilton has little to no criminal history.

“If she was in fact involved in some serious criminal conduct or it can be proven that she was involved, it’s an abnormality,” he said.

Clements said Hamilton is a “good, hard-working woman” and a mother of six children. She’s worked at Chrysler for 15 years, he said.

He added that Hamilton, her father and husband extend their condolences to the victim’s family.

“She definitely wants to extend condolences to the family,” he said. “She’s not a person that has behaved in a malicious way in the past.”

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido stated remaining at the scene of a crash is not only required by law but important to ensure help can arrive quickly and the facts surrounding it can be fully understood.

The Warren Police Department also extended its condolences to the family and thanked the public who assisted in the investigation.

Hamilton is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 21 and a preliminary exam at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 28.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.