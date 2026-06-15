Downtown champion honored at commission meeting

Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority Coordinator Michelle Weiss speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mount Clemens Downtown Revitalization Project in 2024. Weiss was one of two people awarded a Macomb County Board of Commissioners 2026 Volunteer Recognition Award by District 8 Commissioner Antoinette Wallace. The award was presented to Weiss at the June 1 Mount Clemens City Commission meeting.

File Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published June 15, 2026

MOUNT CLEMENS — At the Mount Clemens City Commission meeting on June 1, a longtime champion of the city’s downtown was recognized for her volunteer work.

Downtown Development Authority Coordinator and woman-about-town Michelle Weiss was presented with a Macomb County Board of Commissioners 2026 Volunteer Recognition Award. The honor, one of two awarded by District 8 County Commissioner Antoinette Wallace, was in recognition of Weiss’ work on the Mount Clemens Santa Parade.

“Michelle volunteered for over 150 hours in 2025 to support the Mount Clemens Santa Parade,” said Savannah Marinello, communications specialist for the Macomb County Board of Commissioners. “Her work included coordinating contracts, securing sponsors, costume fittings, planning meetings and volunteer assistance. Her dedication and behind-the-scenes work have been essential to keeping the parade running successfully for decades … Michelle consistently brings people together and manages countless responsibilities with determination and care. She is admired for her energy, optimism, resilience and deep love for her community.”

City commissioners were quick to add that Michelle’s work around Mount Clemens goes beyond the Santa Parade and her day job with the DDA.

“She’s been very instrumental in Mount Clemens, and it does take everybody working together,” said City Commissioner Theresa McGarity. “(Weiss was) especially instrumental in the Walk for Warmth that Macomb County did with the city of Mount Clemens … To help the residents of Mount Clemens get their bills paid from that walk, that they are still collecting money on. When the city partners with the county to help the residents of Mount Clemens, that’s huge. Thank you for what you did, what you will continue to do, and for everybody that plays a key in helping our city to grow.”

For Weiss, her volunteer work is how she gives back to the city and community she loves.

“I just love my city,” Weiss said. “My ancestors decided this is where we would raise generations of children. I just happen to be one of them. And I do, I love my city so much. This past weekend, to be part of the ribbon-cutting (of the Mount Clemens Downtown Revitalization Project), I looked up at the heavens and told my dad and my grandpa and said, ‘You should be so proud of us.’ This has been a long time coming, but all of you are part of it. It’s not just me. I’m a behind the scenes person, but I’ll do anything you need. Thank you so much. I cannot tell you. It’s just my job.”

The award was presented at the City Commission meeting because Weiss was unable to attend the ceremony before the Macomb County Board of Commissioners.

Budget public hearing

The City Commission also hosted a public hearing for the fiscal year 2026-2027 municipal budget on June 1.

Highlights of the budget include a projected $16 million in revenues for the general fund, down $6 million from the prior budget. The drop is attributed to $6.3 million in transferred proceeds from the sale of the ice arena and grant allocations that are not expected to be replicated in the coming fiscal year.

General fund expenditures are expected to be $16.4 million — higher than revenues but lower than the prior year’s expenditures by about $5 million due to downtown and riverfront projects that are expected to wrap up by the time the budget rolls over.

More information about the budget is available at City Hall at 1 Crocker Boulevard or by contacting the city manager’s office.