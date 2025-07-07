Donations needed as pantry continues to feed community

In this file photo of a Madison Heights Food Pantry distribution Oct. 19, 2024, Kathy Trastevere places fresh strawberries into boxes. She and other volunteers work out of borrowed space inside Central Church. More helping hands — and donations — are always needed.

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published July 7, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — As shopping bills rise, the Madison Heights Food Pantry has been a lifeline for many trying to make ends meet. But the pantry’s ability to provide relief depends on the good will of those able to donate time and supplies.

“The pantry fulfills a very important need in our community,” said Madison Heights Mayor Pro Tem Mark Bliss. “I’d say to anyone who needs help, be sure you visit the pantry. And to anyone who can help, please donate and volunteer, so the pantry can continue to serve our community.”

The pantry continues to distribute boxes of food from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month, operating out of borrowed space at Central Church, located at 1529 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights. Distribution is done curbside, with many lining up early for a wait that can take one or two hours. Most stay in their cars while volunteers load up their vehicles. Others walk in with carts, where staff members try to accommodate them.

Distributions in recent months have continued to average about 130 families. The pantry first opened in the spring of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdown. There are no eligibility requirements — all someone needs to do is provide their name, phone number and the number of family members.

The boxes contain all sorts of food: cereal, bread, beans, fresh fruits and vegetables, packaged or canned meat, and a dessert. There are also sometimes recipes for nutritious meals, and when someone has pets to feed, the pantry tries to provide those items, too.

“The Madison Heights Food Pantry is one of the most inspiring examples of community-driven support in our city,” said Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein, in an email. “It is entirely volunteer run — not a city program. And yet, it provides a critical safety net for families and individuals facing food insecurity, especially in today’s difficult economy.”

How to help

Kathy Anderson, the pantry’s operations supervisor, explained that the more people contribute to the cause, the more the pantry can help others.

There was a time when the pantry even offered cleaning products and hygiene items, including feminine products, during the first distribution of each month. However, those have been limited lately due to lack of supply. When possible, the pantry still tries to provide limited amounts of baby diapers, wipes, and most sizes of adult diapers.

All donated items are checked for safety. Unexpired items are not accepted. Volunteers at the pantry carefully check the dates on each item, discarding the ones that may no longer be safe.

Boxed and canned food that hasn’t expired is always appreciated. Officials say that boxed side dishes, soups, cake mixes, cereals, tuna fish, cooking oil and canned diced tomatoes are especially appreciated, as are donations of shampoo, toothpaste and other toiletry items, as well as maxi pads and tampons, and even cleaning products such as bleach, dish soap, dishwasher pods and laundry pods. Pet food is also appreciated.

Nonperishable items can be placed at several drop-off sites around town, including a bin at the top of the east entrance ramp at Central Church; inside the building at Pharmacy Shop, located at 28411 Dequindre Road; at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 1434 E. 13 Mile Road; and in the south entrance vestibule at City Hall, 300 W. 13 Mile Road, during business hours.

Monetary donations should be sent to Madison Heights Food Pantry, P.O. Box 71202, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Another way to provide financial support is to buy the “Simply Give” cards at the Meijer store at 1005 E. 13 Mile Road in Madison Heights. Each card is a $10 donation to the pantry, matched by Meijer, and the pantry receives gifts cards to buy food and other supplies. The pantry also has an Amazon wish list.

Volunteers are also needed to help with inventory, retrieving items, directing traffic on distribution days and more. To see how you can help, email hello@madisonheightsfoodpantry.org.

“The dedication of these volunteers is unmatched, and their impact is felt by those who receive help,” Grafstein said. “For anyone who would like to help, the pantry is always looking for people to donate supplies or money on their time. Whether it’s sorting food, helping at distribution events or making financial contributions, every bit helps. Supporting the Food Pantry is a way we can all give back.”